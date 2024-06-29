Gabriel Soto He did not remain silent and responded to the rumors of an alleged romance with Cecilia Gallianosince it has been said for a long time that both celebrities are in a relationship, but the reality is that it is all publicity, according to the actor.

It turns out that Gabriel Soto and Cecilia Galliano They are part of the play The price of the fame where they share credits, but for days they had been seen together, that is why now the actor responded that it is all publicity to give more morbidity to the project although many did not believe him.

And it has also been said that he is no longer promised Irina Baevabecause they have not been seen together for a long time, that is why he was immediately associated with his partner The price of the fame, Cecilia Galliano who has not commented anything about an alleged romance.

“Our producer Gerardo Quiroz said it and this is part of the publicity of the work of what we want to say in the work, ultimately it is about how a photo of a video of something that they have publicly can be taken out of context…” , commented Gabriel for Today.

Although many believed her, others are waiting for Irina’s version, who has also been in the world of controversy for her debut in Aventurera, where they have told the Russian actress that she should learn to dance, since apparently she is not up to the task like Elena Tejero, but they are also waiting for her to comment on something that the Mexican actor said.

“They always deny things and then come out to announce their relationship,” “Gerardo Quiroz has a very long career that he has managed to maintain thanks to his professionalism… who would believe that this cheap ruse of publicizing his work for morbidity is true… I think he has never needed this type of deception,” the networks write.