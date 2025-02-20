The president of the Balearic Parliament, Gabriel Le Senne (Vox), will be tried for a crime of hate for breaking a photograph of victims of Franco’s repression during a plenary session

The holder of the Palma number 1 Instruction Court has issued the Oral trial opening order against the President, collects Europa Press. The resolution also requests the defendant a bail of 40,000 euros to ensure the pecuniary responsibilities that could be imposed during the procedure, as reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Balearic Islands (TSJIB).

The Provincial Court has not yet resolved the appeal of the Prosecutor’s Office and the defense against the car last January for which the judge orders to continue the investigation against Le Senne when appreciating indications of a crime of hatred by breaking a photograph of republican militants killed in 1937.