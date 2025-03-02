Gabriel Rufián It has been, for years, one of the most feared whips of the Congress of Deputies. The leader of Republican Esquerra de Cataluña (ERC) In the lower house, he has never hesitated to engage with who has considered it, nor in raising his voice for what he believes, even less in criticizing the political efforts he has not considered appropriate during his almost 10 years as a national deputy in Madrid.

What he has always avoided is what concerns his private life, that Barcelona has tried to keep always away from focus. Divorced from his first wife and married in second nuptialsthe Catalan independence politician met his current wife at his job: it was in the Congress halls where the spark of love was caught with Marta Pagola, the PNV press headwith which he was a father for the second time just over a year ago.

A very unknown aspect that will talk in your interview this Sunday, March 2 in ‘The Évole’which will be divided into two parts. The program presented by Jordi Évole He will have two chapters on the same night, in which the Catalan politician will address both his personal character and his political vision of today.

A painful divorce with his first wife, Mireia Varela

Before meeting what is his wife today, Gabriel Rufián maintained A relationship for years with Mireia Vareladoctor in Spanish Philology and Spanish language and literature professor at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), with whom he was first for the first time of his eldest son, Biel. Marriage He separated at the end of 2018, Shortly before the politician began the relationship with his wife, and this did not sit well at his ex -partner, who went through A complicated divorce and depression After rupture.









Varela did not hesitate to let off steam on the situation that lived after separation through her social networks, where she made clear how hard this process was being: «I said goodbye 2018 crying knowing that I lost the love of my life. I cried every day, afternoons and nights. I begged him a thousand forgives and wishes his return every hour. Hundreds of nights. Immeasurable suffering. Isolation of the world. Pain to the people around me, ”he said in 2020, making clear the duel he had been through.

«I have fired 2019 crying knowing that I will not be able to recover. I cry in this 2020 for losing the love of my lifewhom I chose as my son’s father, my best friend, my unconditional support, my soulmate, my faithful lover, my eternal defender, my protective patient, my indefatigable fighter for me, my ideal family dream. I have not lost a person in my life, I have lost part of myself in him. There are things that time He cannot cure, hide, heal»He revealed in this same message.

This has not been the only message he has dedicated to the father of his only son. And, after knowing the fatherhood of the ERC politician, Rufián’s ex -partner did not hesitate to launch some darts through his social networks. «An infidel changes it, neither a good woman, neither a child nor water from the panties. Nothing, queens. Infieles were born and infidels will die, ”he wrote on his Instagram account.

His love story with Marta Pagola: to meet his intimate wedding in Congress

After separating from his ex -partner, Gabriel Rufián soon remakes his life with another woman. The chosen one was Marta Pagola (42 years), Press and Communication Manager of the Basque Group EAJ-PNVwhom he met in the halls of the Congress of Deputies at the end of 2018. The couple made their love story official in 2019, although both have always led their relationship in The strictest intimacy And there are no photos of both together.

In 2022, just three years after meeting, Pagola and Rufián They married In an intimate ceremony held in Irúnthe homeland of the communicator. As the Basque newspaper then revealed, the bridal banquet had taken place the Usategieta restaurantwhere the politician and his new wife were wrapped by their family and friends. Among the wedding attendees, some party partners such as Oriol Junqueras or Joan Tardá.

The occasions are counted in which Catalan has talked about their relationship, although he did in an interview in the SER chain in which he talked about the beginnings of his affair: «Me My wife introduced me to her friends without telling them that it was me. When they were one day … I’m going to introduce my boyfriend, my boyfriend, my boyfriend … When I appeared. It was a moment … I’ve remembered now, I don’t know why, ”the politician revealed.

A teenage son and his second paternity

In early 2024, Gabriel Rufián and Marta Pagola became parents of his first child in commonas confirmed by some media. While for his ex -partner he was his first experience, ERC leader in Congress had already been a father in his previous relationship with Mireia Varela: He has a teenage son, Bielwhich has already turned 12.

The eldest of Rufián’s children is a Passionate about musicas we have been able to check on your Instagram account, where it presumes playing from the electric guitar to the keyboard. Also of its excursions to the field and the mountain to practice skiing, which shows us that the little one has absolute predilection for sport and nature.