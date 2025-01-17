Gabriel Rufián resigns as councilor of Santa Coloma to dedicate himself exclusively to Congress

Gabriel Rufián will no longer make Congress compatible with the municipal plenary session of Santa Coloma de Gramenet. The leader of ERC in Madrid announced this Friday that he is leaving his role as a councilor in his city of origin to focus solely on his work in the legislature. “With what is falling,” he said, “we have to focus on Congress.” The Republican thus closes his municipal stage only a year and a half after beginning it.

The arrival of Rufián to Santa Coloma was an effort by Oriol Junqueras, who considered the deputy one of his best assets against the ironclad socialist dominance of most of the cities in the metropolitan belt of Barcelona. Santa Coloma is a city that in the last 33 years has always been governed by the PSC and where the now Minister of the Interior, Nuria Parlon, revalidated her mayoralty with 51% of the votes in May 2023.

That Rufián was the headliner made the party grow in the city, which increased by one councilor and became the second party in the city, thanks to the plummet of Ciudadanos. All in all, the overall results of ERC in those elections were very bad, since the party lost 37% of the support it garnered in the previous ones.

Rufián has been one of Junqueras’ main supporters in his tangled return to the top of the party. Now, once the top leader has been re-elected, the ERC spokesperson in Congress also reaffirms his role in Madrid, which in the last stage had been shared with other deputies from his group, such as former councilor Teresa Jordà, who was part of the candidacy. rival of Junqueras.