Mexico.- The federal deputy of the National Action Party (PAN), Gabriel Quadrianticipated that, in 2024, once the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthe next federal administration will sell to Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Using your official account Twitterthe opposition legislator made special emphasis that, by getting rid of the Mexican state oil company, the country will be “liberated” from the “onerous burden” it represents for the Mexican Republic.

In this sense, the aspiring to be the standard-bearer of the opposition in the 2024 presidential election announced that, in case of remaining with the ownership of the Federal Executive Power, in 2024 the process of liquidation and sale of Pemex will begin.

“In 2024 we will begin the liquidation process, and if applicable, the sale of PEMEX, to free Mexico from the onerous burden it represents. The oil rent will be obtained by the Nation through royalties and taxes paid by private oil companies,” he wrote. the panista in the aforementioned virtual platform.

Gabriel Quadri anticipates that in 2024 the process of selling Pemex will begin

Likewise, Quadri explained that the profits from the sale of oil in the national territory will be obtained by the Mexican State through “royalties and taxes” that private oil companies will have to pay.

Pemex profit soars in the second quarter of 2022

It is worth mentioning that what was proposed by Gabriel Quadri comes after Petróleos Mexicanos made public knowledge that, during the second quarter of the current year, it had a quarterly net income of 131 thousand 500 million pesosthe highest for almost two decades.

These assets, which had not been achieved since 2004represent a relief for the Mexican oil company that, for years, has been burdened with a large debt.

However, despite the fact that the record oil prices generated from the conflict in Europe have meant that the profits obtained by Pemex are used to cushion its liabilities, a large part of the economic benefits are used to subsidize gasoline prices for the benefit of Mexican families.

The Mexican government has been determined to bail out the state-owned company and return a large part of Mexico’s energy industry to it, actions that have caused conflicts with its trading partners, the United States and Canada.