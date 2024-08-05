On Sunday, August 4, 2024, on the court at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara They are facing LA Galaxy in the Group B match in the 2024 Leagues CUP.
The Sacred Flock lost its first duel in the current tournament against the San José Earthquakes, so it comes to this match needing to win in order to advance to the round of 32 of the Leagues CUP 2024.
They started the match winning with a goal from Alan Mozo in the eighth minute of the first half. However, minutes later, in the eleventh minute to be exact, Joseph Paintsil scored the 1-1 on the scoreboard. Gabriel Pec scored the 2-1 in favor of LA Galaxy in the sixty-seventh minute, which would have the Sacred Flock out of the competition.
Gabriel Pec’s goal with which LA Galaxy would be eliminating Chivas from the 2024 CUP Leagues:
The eleven Chivas footballers who are fighting for a ticket to the round of 32 of the Legues CUP 2024:
Goalkeeper: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defenders: Castillo, Oliva, Sepulveda and Alan Mozo
Detaining midfielder: F. Gonzáles
Offensive midfielders: Cowell, Gutierrez, Beltran and Roberto Alvarado
Forward: Marin
