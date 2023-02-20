Former councilor offended UPA professionals during visit; he has been in prison since November and is being investigated for sex crimes

Former police officer and former Rio de Janeiro councilor Gabriel Monteiro published two public retractions on his social networks to 2 doctors he allegedly verbally assaulted during a visit to an UPA (Emergency Care Unit) in Complexo do Alemão, in Rio de Janeiro, in 2022.

Despite the publication being made on his page, Monteiro has been in custody since November 2022. He is investigated for sexual crimes, such as rape with the use of violence and threat, sexual violation through fraud and sexual harassment, in addition to production of child pornography.

The 1st case occurred in January 2022 against the doctor Felipe de Oliveira Brito de Queiroz, and the 2nd against the doctor Emilia Fraga Van Tilburg in June of the last year. In both actions, Monteiro said he went “supervise” the Emergency Care Unit.

In the message, the former councilor admits having uttered “various offensive phrases” in honor of the 2 doctors (read below). He stated that health professionals have a “unblemished and professional conduct that would never commit negligence in the service”.

“This opportunity makes it clear that all doctors, in fact, are heroes”he wrote.

According to the post, the public retraction was the result of a plea deal. It was not detailed who shared the publication on the official profiles of twitter It’s from Instagram of the former military police.

GABRIEL MONTEIRO’S ARREST

In August, the City Council of Rio de Janeiro approved the impeachment of Gabriel Monteiro’s mandate by 48 votes to 2. The politician from Rio de Janeiro is accused of rape, harassment and production of child pornography.

In addition to him, only the councilor nasturtium ball (União Brasil) voted to maintain the mandate.

According to the mayor of Rio de Janeiro, carlo caiado (DEM), the annulment was due to “conduct inconsistent with parliamentary decorum”. Before, the Ethics Council of the House there was approved unanimously the report calling for the impeachment.

The document was drafted by the then councilor Chico Alencar (Psol), and considers accusations made by the program Fantasticfrom the Rede Globo. Here’s the full (2 MB).

According to the report, he would have committed a breach of parliamentary decorum by committing the following infractions:

intimate video filming with a minor;

exploitation of the image of vulnerable children in order to “personal enrichment and promotion” ;

abusive exposure and violence against homeless people;

sexual and moral harassment against employees;

persecution of councilors with the intention of “personal retaliation or promotion” ;

use of its public sphere team to favor a private company;

allegations of rape by 4 women.

On August 31, the TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro) decided that Gabriel Monteiro could not run for federal deputy for the PL (Liberal Party). He resigned to candidacy on September 10, 2022.

On November 7, Judge Rudi Baldi Loewenkron, from the 34th Criminal Court of the TJ-RJ, ordered the preventive detention of the former councilor. The process runs in secrecy. He reported to the 77th DP (Police Station), located in Icaraí, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio, on the same day.

In a video posted on his Instagram profile before turning himself in, Monteiro said he had no knowledge of the charge.

“Guys, here’s the thing: I learned from my lawyer that my preventive detention was ordered for a crime that I was not heard at the police station. I respect the authorities, that’s why I’m coming here. I was not taken by the police, as soon as I found out, I came immediately to hand myself over to the courts because I believe in them.”he said.

after passAfter a custody hearing, the former councilor was taken to the Joaquim Ferreira de Souza Public Prison, in the Gericinó Complex, in Bangu.

On November 23, the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) issued a new order for the preventive arrest of former councilor Gabriel Monteiro for sexual violation through fraud and sexual harassment against former advisors. The process also runs in secrecy.