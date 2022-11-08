According to the Civil Police of Rio, the former councilor presented himself to the 77th DP, in Niterói; he had his preventive detention decreed

The former councilor of Rio de Janeiro, Gabriel Monteiro, was arrested on Monday night (7.nov.2022) on a new rape charge. He presented himself to the 77th DP (Police Station), located in Icaraí, in Niterói, in the metropolitan region of Rio.

The former councilor had his preventive detention decreed by the Rio de Janeiro Justice on the afternoon of this Monday (7.nov). The decision was determined by Judge Rudi Baldi Loewenkron, of the 34th Criminal Court of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro). The process runs in secrecy.

O Power 360 contacted the Rio Civil Police, who confirmed Monteiro’s arrest. However, the company did not give details about the case.

Gabriel Monteiro is accused of rape, with the use of violence and threat. According to journalist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper The globethe case would have taken place on July 15, 2021 and the former police officer would have used a gun to intimidate the victim.

In a video posted on his Instagram profile before voluntarily surrendering to the police, Monteiro denied the allegations and claimed to be innocent. He stated that the preventive detention was decreed by a “Crime You Didn’t Commit” and that his innocence will be proved. He also said he respects the authorities and believes in justice.

“Guys, here’s the thing: I learned from my lawyer that my preventive detention was ordered for a crime that I was not heard at the police station. I respect the authorities, that’s why I’m coming here. I was not taken by the police, as soon as I found out, I immediately came to turn myself in to justice because I believe in it”said.

“I know that my innocence will be proven not only technically, but for the whole of Brazil, so that any accusation against me will be uncontested”he added.

Watch (40s):

To Power 360the defense of the former policeman stated that “will use legal legal mechanisms to seek the reestablishment of Gabriel Monteiro’s freedom”.

Read below the full text of what Gabriel Monteiro’s defense said:

“The former Councilman Gabriel Monteiro, as soon as he became aware of the arrest warrant, presented himself IMMEDIATELY and VOLUNTARILY at the 77 DP to have the arrest warrant fulfilled. However, the defense will use legal legal mechanisms to seek the restoration of Gabriel Monteiro’s freedom.”

UNDERSTAND

In August, the City Council of Rio de Janeiro approved the removal from office of the former councilor. There were 48 votes in favor and 2 against the loss of Monteiro’s mandate. The Rio de Janeiro politician is accused of rape, harassment and production of child pornography.

Besides him, only the councilor Ball wounds (União Brasil) voted to keep his mandate.

According to the Speaker of the House, Carlo Caiado (DEM), the cassation was due to “conduct incompatible with parliamentary decorum”. On August 11, the House Ethics Council unanimously approved the report calling for Monteiro’s impeachment.

The document was drafted by the then councilor Chico Alencar (Psol), and considers accusations made by the program Fantasticgives Rede Globo. Here’s the intact (2 MB).

According to the report, he allegedly committed a breach of parliamentary decorum by committing the following infractions:

intimate video filming with a minor;

exploitation of the image of vulnerable children in order to “Personal Enrichment and Promotion”;

abusive exposure and violence against homeless people;

sexual and moral harassment against employees; persecution of councilors with a view to “retaliation or personal promotion”;

use of its public sphere team to favor a private company; rape allegations by 4 women.

On August 31, the TRE-RJ (Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro) decided that Gabriel Monteiro could not run for federal deputy for the PL (Liberal Party). He resigned his candidacy on September 10, 2022.