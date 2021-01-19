They were busy days in La Paternal. While the Diego Maradona Cup was ending and also once it was over, three greats -Racing, San Lorenzo and Independiente – went in search of the technical director who was at the time: Diego Dabove. At the end of said tournament, he terminated his contract to sign with the Raven and the Board of Directors did not take long to elect his replacement, who will be Gabriel Milito.

The former coach of Estudiantes de La Plata will sign his contract with the institution until December 31, 2023 and will take charge of the team as of January 21 when training begins. And its main objective will be the Copa Libertadores 2021 to which the team qualified for the group stage.

#AAAJ ✅ Welcome to El Semillero del Mundo!

Gabriel Milito is officially the new coach of our Institution. Their bond will be until December 31, 2023. The greatest success!#ComeAllUnited 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/3EM9nPlfj0 – Argentinos Juniors (from 🏡) (@AAAJoficial) January 19, 2021

Milito was in command of two Argentine teams. At Click He participated twice, 2015 and 2019. He directed 59 games of which he obtained 27 wins, 16 draws and 16 defeats. While in Independiente, in 2016, he led 19 games, achieving 9 wins, 5 draws and 5 losses.

In 2018 he directed 27 games in O’Higgins de Chile and achieved 11 victories, 5 draws and 11 defeats.