07/29/2024 – 20:42

Brazil has already confirmed its presence in the semi-finals of the men’s surfing tournament at the Paris Olympic Games, because Gabriel Medina and João Chianca shone this Monday (29) in the waves of Teahupoo, in Tahiti, to guarantee their place in the quarter-finals of the competition, a stage in which they will star in a Brazilian confrontation.

The big star of the round of 16 was three-time world champion Gabriel Medina, who beat Japanese Kanoa Igarashi, the Brazilian’s executioner in the last edition of the Olympic Games (which were held in Japan) by 17.40 to 7.04. To secure the victory, the surfer from São Sebastião showed part of his repertoire of great maneuvers, including a tube that earned him a score of 9.90.

“It’s a dream to compete in the Olympics under these conditions. I never imagined that we would be showing this type of surfing to the world, because it’s not every day that we find conditions like these. I’m living a dream today. I’m happy to have the opportunity to represent my country,” said Medina.

The other Brazilian to advance in the competition was João Chianca, who beat Moroccan Ramzi Boukhiam by 18.10 to 17.80 in a very competitive heat. Thus, Chumbinho and Medina will face off against Brazil in search of a place in the semifinals of the Olympic tournament.

“I believe that the best surfer [entre eu e Medina] will win and I’m rooting for us to honor this flag [brasileira]”, declared Chianca.

The one who said goodbye to the competition was the current world champion Filipe Toledo, who was defeated by the Japanese Reo Inaba by 2.46 to 6.00.