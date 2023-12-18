Gabriel Lozano (Mexico City, 1974) is one of many economists who were taken by surprise by the strong expansion of the Mexican economy this year. Although an initial post-pandemic boost was expected (Mexico was the last country in Latin America to recover the pre-pandemic Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it has been fixed investment that “had an impressive jump,” explains Lozano, who has 11 years working with the largest investment bank in the world, JPMorgan Chase.

With a PhD in Economics from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, Lozano began his career at the Bank of Mexico before becoming chief economist for Mexico and Central America at JPMorgan, led by the most influential banker in the world, Jamie Dimon. At a time when in Mexico we only talk about nearshoringLozano stands out for his broad and cautious point of view of the fashion phenomenon.

The bank estimates that Mexican GDP will close this year 3.5% higher than the previous one. The combination of greater consumption and more fixed investment has generated significant inertia that will continue during the first half of next year. But the second half does not promise the same and Lozano expects Mexico to slow down to grow only 2.7% in 2024. It is difficult for inflation to drop to 3%, the Bank of Mexico's goal, and the expectation is that, by March, this be ready to cut the target interest rate, says Lozano in an interview.

Ask. The growth of the Mexican economy has positively surprised. What's going on?

Answer. This optimistic narrative has to do with a combination of consumption and investment. There is a lot of talk that Mexico had been supported by the issue of consumption, but that was the story in the first stage of the post-pandemic. But in recent quarters, more specifically since mid-2022, fixed investment had an impressive jump that comes from several sources. First, there was dormant demand. The time came when investors looked at the conditions necessary to invest and realized they were present. There is already a trade agreement with the United States and Canada, there was already clarity regarding how this government works in terms of public policies. There are mixed messages, some erratic policies, but you know how it operates. That understanding allows you to put your money to work again. This occurred in the context of the rotation of global investments. In addition, there is a public investment factor that had an additional boost marked by the Government's need to complete priority projects such as the Mayan Train, the refinery in Tabasco, among others.

Everything came together and we are in a kind of virtuous circle. It is important for us to make a distinction between what is expected for the first half of 2024 and the second. This inertia will continue during the first six months of next year, but we see a change in expectations with a much less optimistic second half. There will come a restriction on government spending, which is the Fiscal Responsibility Law and the reduced budget, which will lead to two possibilities: either you stop spending in a very aggressive way or you promote a tax reform, which in both cases are restrictive policies that They help contain the economy.

Q. There is a lot of talk about nearshoring, but the majority of foreign direct investment (FDI) is reinvestment from companies that are already in Mexico, and not from new companies. How is this explained?

R. What we have seen is investment from groups that already exist here in Mexico, because it is natural. If you already know how a government works, the infrastructure, where there is water, electricity, where the transmission or generation problems are, you are going to invest more. I think there is some new investment, but it will take longer. We are talking about a 10-year outlook. We have been very cautious regarding the issue of relocation of investments for the same reason. I don't like to use the concept of nearshoring, I talk a lot about the relocation of investments because we have seen this for 20 years. The T-MEC gives investors an umbrella of protection in which they operate with peace of mind.

This moment is similar to one we saw between 2011 and 2013 in which auto parts and automotive companies arrived. That was a very important jump that looks quite similar and if you review the average growth numbers between 2011 and 2012, it was 3.5%. Precisely the levels of growth we are seeing now. That is to say, it is nothing new, it is simply the second foot that is put on the ground. Also, for many investors, although there is uncertainty, with the 2024 presidential election comes a possibility of a change, of a way out, which for many is optimistic. If the next Government were more open to public-private projects than the current Administration, that would be a good additional boost.

Q. Mexico has been on the lips of legislators and politicians in the United States, who have complained about trade and security issues. What will be the implications for Mexico of the US presidential election in 2024?

R. At the time, in 2016, when Donald Trump began to appear as a candidate within the Republicans, his profile was not known. It was an almost absolute surprise in terms of his economic positions or his government plan. Today, we already know more about how a president like Trump has acted in the past. On the other hand, he was the one who signed the T-MEC. This is his commercial agreement, he is not going to want to destroy it, maybe he will want to modify it, make changes or take advantage of the conditions that prevail. The narrative seems to go that way: the agreement that exists was signed by one of the candidates and the Democrats themselves endorsed it. From the point of view of the trade agreement, I think this narrative will begin to accelerate as we get closer to migration issues, or issues such as the participation of some other countries in Mexico's investment, which Janet Yellen touched on during the visit of she. She talked about Chinese investment in Mexico, although there is no definitive knowledge because for now they are plans. We believe that this will be an issue in the medium and long term.

Q. Perhaps the focus in the elections will no longer be economic, but security.

R. That's one point, but we have to keep an eye on some controversial panels. The possible panel on energy matters is important. If you ask a company, what is their biggest concern? They are going to tell you what solutions in energy, transmission and generation of electricity, to be able to relocate their plants and fully enter Mexico. This summer there were blackouts, imagine what is going to happen with the arrival of large companies to the north or the Bajío. It is interesting that despite the increase in investment in general, we have seen disinvestment in the energy sector.

Q. He speaks of a fiscal deterioration next year due to several factors including social assistance programs and pensions. What could the Government in Mexico do to address it?

R. This is a great discussion. There is always a lot of short-termism in terms of plans from one year to the next. The new economic team will have to standardize its evaluation of economic conditions with the government plan. It is very difficult to think that the conditions that are prevailing now will continue in 2024 and 2025, precisely because we must first know the government plan and the economic conditions and the possible shocks that may come both from abroad and domestically. Thinking long term is crucial. There has been a lot of talk about multi-year tax plans that allow you to plan. It can't be planning when you change every year.

Q. In the upcoming election year, how do you expect the exchange rate to behave?

R. This refers to the political business cycle that applies throughout the world, not just in Mexico. There is a very close relationship between the economy and the change of government. By the way, economic conditions are laying the foundations for a victory for the ruling party: potential growth in the short term, unemployment rate below the historical average, inflation that may not drop to 3%, but will drop compared to the last three years and a stronger exchange rate. Our estimate is that next year it will depreciate modestly to 18 pesos per dollar. The story with the exchange rate is interesting because there are two factors, the domestic and the external. Domestically: if we see that there is a significant slowdown or there is an oil shock, for example, the Fiscal Responsibility Law forces the Government to lower spending to reach a balance. That exacerbates the decline in economic activity. Externally, the market will react to the interest rate of the Bank of Mexico. The exchange rate has already depreciated a little and that has to do with the expectation that Banco de México is going to start cutting the rate.

