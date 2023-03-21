Netflix announced this Tuesday (21) the actor Gabriel Leone as the interpreter of Ayrton Senna in the fiction series that will have as its theme the life of the three-time Formula 1 world champion.

The information was shared on the streaming platform’s social networks, with Leone posing with a pilot’s helmet in his hands, precisely on the day that Senna would have turned 63 years old. Gabriel Leone acted in soap operas such as “Velho Chico” and “Um Lugar ao Sol”, in addition to starring in the series “Dom”, on Prime Video.

+ Miniseries about Ayrton Senna on Netflix will have Vicente Amorim as director

“It is an honor to be able to play one of the greatest national idols, not only in sport, but an icon that inspired our people and speed lovers around the world”, said the actor in a released statement.

Announced in 2020, the Senna series was scheduled to premiere in 2022, but last year the name of Vicente Amorim (Princess of the Yakuza) was announced as director, alongside Julia Rezende. With six episodes, the production intends to approach the beginning of the pilot’s career in England until the tragic accident during the San Marino Grand Prix.

According to Netflix, recording of the series will begin soon and will feature Ayrton Senna’s family behind the scenes. Check out the platform announcement: