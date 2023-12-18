Originally released in December 1993, Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Father he accomplished thirty years . Written by Jane Jensen and published by the never-too-lamented Sierra OnLine, it is considered one of the best point-and-click adventures ever, acclaimed by critics and the public.

A game to remember

If you remember, for the twentieth birthday a celebratory version of the game was released, remade in high resolution. It was really appreciated, even if some people prefer the original version, with pixel art graphics. What better time to rediscover it, considering that there are sales almost everywhere?

On GOG you can find the original version at €3.59, while Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition It can be purchased for €4.99.

The game tells of the adventures in the world of the occult of Gabriel Knight, a writer from New Orleans who has become a shadow hunter, or Schattenjäger if you prefer. This is the first chapter of a series that also includes Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within, one of the few truly successful FMV adventures, and Gabriel Knight 3: The Mystery of Rennes-le-Château, a 3D adventure less loved than the other two, but However, an excellent exponent of the genre.

It should be noted that the intellectual property has currently ended up in the hands of Microsoftafter the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.