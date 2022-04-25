(Reuters) – Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus said the time was not right to discuss his future at the club amid speculation the Brazilian could leave at the end of the season.

British media have reported that City are favorites to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, which would further limit the playing time of Jesus, whose contract expires in June 2023.

Asked if he will stay at City and fight for his place if another striker arrives, Gabriel Jesus said: “This is not the time to think about it. You already expected me to say that, but it’s true.”

“Now is the best moment of the season. I want to enjoy it, stay focused on my team, with my teammates, fight for the Premier League.”

Gabriel Jesus scored four goals in City’s 5-1 rout of Watford over the weekend and said his focus is on helping the team win the Premier League title.

“I’ve won with my teammates three times and I know what that feels like and I want to have that feeling again,” he added. “And then of course we also have the difficult game on Tuesday against Real Madrid (in the Champions League).”

City have a one-point lead over Liverpool in the Premier League table with five matches remaining.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat