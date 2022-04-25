He arrived in August 2016 to become Sergio Agüero’s successor, but after the Argentine’s departure, the Brazilian has not become Pep Guardiola’s center forward. The Catalan coach has him on the wing, struggling with the wings and starting towards the center. Street football, the one he learned on the streets of Sao Paulo. A football that he has not been able to demonstrate as much as he would like. Or so he claimed after Saturday’s victory against Watford, when he scored four goals. He arrives on a roll and will be Madrid’s great threat.

“It’s not just me,” he explained. gabriel jesus after Saturday’s clash. “If you ask any player, we all want to play more. I played a lot the season I arrived, but it’s not just about what I expect or wantI know of course we have very good players who can play every game like Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling or Jack Grealish.”

He has one year left on his contract at Manchesterr, and when the season ends, both club and player will have to make a decision. Before letting him out with the freedom letter, City and Jesus need to renew their commitment or sell the footballer for whom the celestial paid 32 million euros.

In London, they wait. Edu, former Arsenal footballer and current sports director of the gunners closely follows the movements of Gabriel Jesus, as reported by The Telegraph. At the Emirates Stadium they are looking for strikers to accompany the Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Row in attack, and Jesus is one of the main candidates for the position if he decides to leave City in search of more minutes.