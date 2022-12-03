Title holders in Brazil’s defeat against Cameroon last Friday (2), left-back Alex Telles and striker Gabriel Jesus are out of the World Cup.

The CBF confirmed the information via official note this Saturday (3) and declared that it will be analyzed whether the players will remain with the delegation in Doha or return to their clubs in Europe.

Alex Telles replaces Alex Sandro, who also felt pain after the match against Switzerland, last Tuesday (29) and his absence could be a problem for the lineup for the match against South Korea, next Monday ( 5), through the round of 16.

Check out the official CBF note in full

“As announced by the CBF after the game against Cameroon, players Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus underwent tests this Saturday morning (03). Accompanied by the Brazilian national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, they performed an MRI on the right knee that confirmed the injuries and the impossibility of recovery in time to participate in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The coordinator of the Brazilian national team, Juninho Paulista, is in contact with the sports directors of Arsenal and Sevilla to define whether Alex Telles and Gabriel Jesus will remain with the squad in Doha for continuity of treatment or if they will return to their clubs”.