Economist Gabriel Galípolo stepped down as executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance this Tuesday (June 20, 2023). Former director of public policies for WhatsApp in Brazil Dario Durigan takes over. The changes were published in the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full (82 KB).

In May, Galípolo, 41, was appointed by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, for the Monetary Policy Board of the BC (Central Bank). The head of the economic team justified the decision by saying that the assistant is “trusted name” of the financial market. He also said that the name was suggested by the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto.

The former number 2 of the Treasury will be questioned by the Senate Economic Affairs Committee on June 27th.

SUBSTITUTE

Lawyer graduated from USP (University of São Paulo) and Master in Law and Legal Research from UnB (University of Brasília), Durigan already worked with Haddad in the São Paulo City Hall from 2015 to 2016, when he served as special advisor to the then mayor.

According to Durigan’s profile on LinkedInhe was project coordinator at the Department of Strategic Management at AGU (Advocacia Geral da União) from March 2010 to August 2011. Then, he was advisor to the Deputy Head of Legal Affairs at the Civil House from 2011 to 2015, during the government of Dilma Rousseff (PT).

From 2017 to 2020, he served again as a senior lawyer at Consultoria Jurídica da União in São Paulo. More recently, he served as director of public policy for WhatsApp Brasil.