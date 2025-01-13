Gabriel Freitas, an acquaintance influencer Brazilian, died on December 30 at the age of 37 after suffering a fateful heart attack while I was sleeping. Sad news that continues to shock the world of social networks, where Freitas had become an example to follow for many people due to his fight against obesity.

One of his closest friends, Ricardo Gouvea, was in charge of publicly announcing his death. “Gabriel died practically sleeping, he did not suffer. He died trying. He fought until the end, he was very strong and I have a lot of respect for him. “He was a very good person with a very good heart,” Gouvea said in a video shared on Instagram.

Since then, Gouvea, inspired by his friend’s story of improvement and perseverance, has continued to publish content on the club’s Instagram account. influencerwhere he has accumulated more than 70,000 followers, to give voice to his case, as well as to continue his “legacy.”

With a height of 1.90 meters, Gabriel began to gain popularity in 2015, when He went from weighing 320 kilos to 114 kilos, in just a year and a half, thanks to a balanced diet and physical exercise. Thus, after losing more than 200 kilos, the influencer He participated in a television program called Virou Outra Pesso, where he documented each stage of his process.

However, and although he became a true reference for thousands of people with obesity who, like him, wanted to lead a healthier lifestyle, the death of his father and brother It marked a before and after in the following years, plunging him into a deep depression in which he weighed over 380 kilos.

In this context, Gabriel, who was going through his second relapse, began to take refuge in food and face serious health problems derived from his own obesity. Despite the obstacles, which he described as “invisible chains”, the influencer He never gave up and, at the end of 2023, he returned to the fray on social networks with his physical change, in which he showed the training he did at home.