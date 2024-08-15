There is good news at the Cruz Azul Football Club and it is that its Uruguayan center forward, Gabriel Fernandezis in the final stretch of his recovery process after being injured at the beginning of the 2024 Clausura Tournament,
In this way, the sky blue team would have a reinforcement for the attack for the remainder of the Apertura 2024, according to the journalist’s information Adrian Esparza of TUDNthe South American striker would be available to play from Matchday 7.
In this way, the sky blue team will have a powerful offense with Giorgios Giakoumakis and Angel Sepulvedaalong with the South American striker.
The 30-year-old Uruguayan striker arrived at La Noria at the beginning of the year where he played six matches and scored two goals before tearing the cruciate ligament in his knee.
Fortunately for him, his recovery has progressed very well and quite quickly, as there are cases where recoveries usually take almost a year or more.
It should be remembered that the player traveled with the team to the United States for the Leagues Cup, where he was unable to play because he has not yet received medical clearance, so it is expected that he will be able to return to the field in mid or late September.
