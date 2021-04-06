Not every seasoned economist admits to learning something new himself. Gabriel Felbermayr made no secret of his own learning progress. As President of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) already in the Olympics of German economics, he stated that he had recently looked up Adam Smith again – and that his judgment of globalization had to be slightly revised. “In a world of geostrategic rivalry, it can sometimes be necessary to give up some of your wealth in order to gain security and independence,” he said. And added: “I had to get used to this point of view first.”

Andreas Mihm Business correspondent for Austria, East-Central and Southeastern Europe and Turkey based in Vienna.

That was at the end of 2019. At the time, Donald Trump was still residing in the White House, and the conflict between America and China climbed to new levels of escalation night after night. At the time, Felbermayr had only headed the IfW for six months. Trump’s tariff threats hadn’t just started to rob him of sleep: Appointed in 2010 to head the Ifo Center for International Economics in Munich, the trade expert with the pithy accent was in great demand even before 2019. Born in 1976 in Steyr in Upper Austria, trained in Linz and Florence and qualified as a professor in Tübingen, Felbermayr was not only heard in the media. On the Kiel Fjord, too, the Austrian was seen as the right man at the right time.

Clear leadership, business-liberal compass

In the public perception, the Institute for World Economy, which was shaped by big names such as Herbert Giersch and Horst Siebert, had lost its importance; some of his 90 or so scientists saw Dennis Snower, Felbermayr’s predecessor at the head of the institute, more self-dwelling than opening up. With Felbermayr’s appointment in March 2019, structure came back into the store, it is said everywhere: clear guidance, media presence, business-liberal compass.

Felbermayr has made a name for himself in the German economic scene as a fighter for the market and free trade. Most recently it was ranked sixth in the FAZ economist ranking, which measures the influence in politics, media and science. He does not shy away from the debate: the state should rather consistently price carbon dioxide instead of directing investments, said Felbermayr in the direction of Brussels’ climate policy.

He also sharply criticized the Corona aid in Germany, which was insufficiently supporting healthy companies before the pandemic. In this country we urgently need to think about where productivity and growth can come from in the next few years, Felbermayr recently urged emphatically – otherwise the 2020s would be uncomfortable.

Dismay at the IfW

The IfW reacted all the more dismayed on Tuesday to the announcement that Felbermayr is leaving Kiel after only two and a half years, even if his name has recently been conspicuously frequent in the Austrian media. With the traditional Austrian Institute for Economic Research, he will take over one of the two flagships of business cycle research and financial and economic policy advice in Vienna on October 1st; the other is the Institute for Advanced Studies, which is also due to be replaced in the coming weeks.

Wifo announced that the selection committee and the board of directors unanimously decided in favor of Felbermayr, who prevailed over national and international competitors in a two-stage process. Institute President Harald Mahrer, the President of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, called Felbermayr “an outstanding personality in the field of economic research and thus a great asset for Wifo”. Felbermayr was quoted as saying that the institute and Vienna are “a great location for applied economic research”. After taking up his duties in October, he intends to present his main areas of work.

In the Wifo, which is located on the historic Arsenal site in the south of Vienna, Felbermayr will then have a team of around 60 economists and an equal number of other staff. The institute is supported and financed by the social partners, the Chamber of Commerce and Labor. Contract and project research for the public sector, such as regular economic assessments, as well as for other sponsors are also included.

The institute has the reputation of following the course of a more Keynesian economic policy, even if Christoph Badelt, who left the office at the end of August and took office in 2016, rejects this. In the current crisis, the economist, who turned 70 in February, unreservedly supported the course of borrowing and generous support for the Austrian economy with state aid and short-time work benefits.

However, he also criticized the urgent need for reform in climate and energy policy, digitization and the pension system. Corporate tax breaks weren’t high on his list of priorities. Felbermayr will now be in the tradition of great economists such as Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich von Hayek, who founded Wifo in 1927 based on the Berlin model.