Gabriel Deck continues to add trust and good minutes in the NBA, although his team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, fell tonight for the seventh time in a row. It was 126-98 in his visit to the Sacramento Kings.

The santiagueño was the Thunder player who most stepped on the field of play, with 31 minutes of action. In that period he contributed 5 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal.

Beyond the statistics, the forward of the Argentine team showed his quality in a play in the last quarter in which, under the ring, attended from behind to a classmate.

The negative balance for Deck was in his aim when launching. Ended with just one conversion in his eight attempts at the rim, missing all four of his shots behind the 3-point line. It is an area in which you must work to live up to the requirements of the NBA.

However, he continues to amaze with his delivery and aggressiveness, registered trademark of the one born in Colonia Dora.

Those led by Mark Daigneault, a rebuilding team full of youngsters, march fourteenth in the Western Conference, with a record of 21 wins and 48 losses.

The Kings, twelfth in the same conference, (30-38), dominated from start to finish and keep their illusion of entering the playoffs alive. In the heat of comeback, they won five of their last six games. They are 2.5 games away from the San Antonio Spurs, who occupy the tenth place, last place to enter the Play-in.

In the winner, eight players added double digits. The best of the night was Terence Davis, with 18 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals in 29 minutes of play.

The next Tuesday, Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings will meet again on the same stage. It will be from 23 in Argentina and can be seen with the NBA League Pass.

DB