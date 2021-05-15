The NBA season is coming to an end and Gabriel Deck knew that he would have few games to show himself, but boy is he taking advantage of it: he had another great performance in what was the fall of his team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, to the Utah Jazz, 109-93.

The Argentine power forward scored nothing less than 18 points and he was one of the team’s scorers and of the night (he barely scored a little less than his teammate Svi Mykhailiuk.

Turtle completed a roster with 6-9 from the court, 1-1 on triples and a perfect 5-5 from the free line. In addition, he captured 6 rebounds (2 offensive) and gave 1 assist in 26 minutes, the second longest amount of time who played since he made his debut in the team on April 29.

The man from Santiago entered with three and a half minutes left in the first quarter and his team lost by five (13-18) against the best team of the whole regular season of the NBA.

Reaching the last seconds of the first period, Deck scored his first points: a good triple, despite being tightened by the shot clock, after taking advantage of his marker taking advantage of the transfer in hand and subsequent curtain of his partner Tony bradley.

At the beginning of the second period, Gabriel displayed his good mid-range throw. Faking to penetrate, he saw the gap left by Georges Niang and took the double length.

As if he was displaying products on the counter, he later brought up what is probably his weapon of choice: the back-to-back posting on the low post.

Deck handles masterfully footwork and knows how to use the body to make his way to the rim and turn either way and either take a jump shot away or a layup down the court. This is how he showed himself in the first half: versatile for the attack.

Gabriel Deck vs Utah Jazz The santiagueño beat his record of points

And the repertoire would continue to increase in a final quarter in which the coach Mark Daigneault It gave him enough minutes considering that the lawsuit was already defined in favor of one of the candidates for the title (the Jazz at the beginning of the final period were winning by approximately 30 points).

There Deck began to take fouls with penetrations, brakes, jump shots, turns to one side and the other and intelligence for shooting selection, something that distinguishes him among newbies. Of course, unlike most of his teammates, he has been professional for no less than a decade and played the last three years at the highest non-NBA world level.

And you can see it. At this rate, Deck he’s on his way to earning the rest of his contract, which at the moment is not guaranteed (that is, Oklahoma can exercise the option of not making it effective and releasing it without paying the three years of potential bond).

In a team full of young people looking for their opportunity and in which, with the exception of the base Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, there are none that stand out as a potential star at the moment, the door is wide open for Deck.

Although of course, everything will depend not only on what he does but also on what the team wants. Another Argentine like Nicolás Brussino had good returns in dallas and it was surprising that he ended up landing in Atlanta and, ultimately, coming out of the best league in the world.

With a little more luck, Deck will be able to stay in the league. Merits, meanwhile, is doing enough.