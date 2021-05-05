Gabriel Deck played his fourth game in the NBA and showed that he meets the necessary conditions to establish himself in the most competitive basketball league in the world. He had the best start from the substitutes bench: 16 points in the first 11 minutes of action, including his first triple in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

To gain dimension, Manu Ginobili, the maximum Argentine reference in the NBA, retiring from San Antonio Spurs in 2018 with four rings, it took 46 games to achieve 16 points in the same night.

Therefore, despite the tight defeat of the Thunder against the Sacramento Kings 103-99, the Santiago native continues to establish himself in the American franchise, where he has a four-year contract but only the first of them guaranteed; In other words, its total compliance will depend on its performance.

At the Chesapeake Energy Arena, the Argentine added to his roster 16 points (5-6 in free, 4-6 in doubles and 1-1 in triples), three assists, three defensive rebounds and a steal in 16 minutes on the parquet.

In that way, it was the second highest scorer of the franchise led by Mark Daigneault, only behind Darius Bazley, who closed his night with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

In contrast, Lu Dort continues to fight with the rim and made 3-16 from the field, for which he accumulates a total of 7-35 in his last two games.

“16 points in 11 minutes. He’s like crazy!“Ginobili highlighted on his official Twitter account.

For his part, Andrés Nocioni tweeted: “The level of confidence and calm with which Tortu Deck is playing these games is surprising. Has personality, character, goes to the front. forever. Love it”.

And he added: “Tortuga does not need to ask much for the ball. Sooner or later they end up giving it to him. His ease of scoring in any context is already absurd. There are few Argentine players in history who have had such a goal power in the hands”.

Gabriel Deck in the Oklahoma City Thunder loss to the Sacramento Kings by the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Thunder hold a record of 21 wins and 45 losses and marching thirteenth in the Western Conference, where Facundo Campazzo’s Nuggets occupy third place in the standings and have already secured their qualification for the play offs.

The next challenge for Tortu will be this Thursday, when he visits Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center from 11pm.

