Hours after the Oklahoma City Thunder announced the hiring of Gabriel Deck, the 14th Argentine to reach the NBA, the santiagueño made a short publication on social networks saying goodbye to Real Madrid and now entering the challenge that will await him in the best league in the world.

“Hello everyone. I want to take advantage of these lines to say goodbye to all the people of @RMBaloncesto. To the fans, who sheltered me from the first day I arrived at the club, to the teammates I had in these three years and also to each of the staff members. I have had beautiful and unforgettable moments at the club. I take the best memories. Now another challenge awaits me, for my life and my career “, he posted Turtle, who won five titles in the White House.

And I add: “When I was a boy and played with my brother Joaquín, I dreamed of the NBA. It was something very distant. Today I will have the possibility of being there. I thank everyone who has accompanied me along the way. To all my family, to my girlfriend Tamara, to my friends and to all the people who have written to me these days. They were very many. Thank you”.

Hello everybody. I want to take advantage of these lines to say goodbye to all the people of the @RMBbasketball. From the fans, who sheltered me from the first day I arrived at the club, from the teammates I had in these three years and also from each of the staff members. pic.twitter.com/0KyHdUiHgA – Gabriel Deck (@gabriel_deck) April 13, 2021

Deck is still in Spain awaiting work authorization to travel to the United States and join the team, which this Tuesday will face the Utah Jazz and on Wednesday it will face the Golden State Warriors. Once arrived, Tortuga must give negative several Covid tests, so its debut will take place next week in the best of cases.

Used to fighting and winning titles in all the clubs he played (before he went through Quimsa and San Lorenzo), the forward will join a franchise in full reconstruction and without a predominant role in the league. The Thunder are 13th in the Western Conference, with a record of 20 wins and 33 falls, four games from a play-in spot.