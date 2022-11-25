Friday, November 25, 2022
Gabriel Camargo: the funeral honors of the president of Deportes Tolima

November 25, 2022
in Sports
Gabriel Camargo

This Monday, November 21, Gabriel Camargo, president of Tolima, died.

This Saturday there will be a tribute to him at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium at five in the afternoon.

This Wednesday, November 23, several fans of the Red winefamily and friends gathered in the chapel of the Modern Gymnasium in Bogotá to say a last goodbye to Gabriel Camargo SalamancaTolima’s top shareholder for 43 years and who died of cancer.

His son and club president, Cesar Camargo Serrano, welcomed with a few words about his father: “He built a company and left a legacy, which even his biggest detractors recognize. White or black, but never grey. A transparent man, that he said what he always thought. Friend of his friends, like the one who most. She hid a strong and fair character. He was a man with principles, whose word is above his signature,” he mentioned.

In addition, he confirmed that he was a man who moved a large audience with his triumphs and his departure. Also at the event was Leonor Serrano de Camargo, former governor of Cundinamarca and who was his wife for many years. At the end, the now president of the red wine mentioned: “I follow my dad’s legacy, but don’t leave me alone.”

Julián Alveiro Quiñones, the team captain, was in charge of having the ashes of the leader in his hands as they left in the middle of a hall of honor in the chapel. The destination is the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, where the A tribute this Saturday, November 26 at five in the afternoon.

“It is the best thing we can do: it is to thank Don Gabriel and for them to accompany us,” expressed Quiñones through tears, who recognizes the greatness of one of the leaders who changed the history of the red wine club that was nicknamed as ‘the new big’ and that without a doubt will continue cultivating history at the hands of César Camargo.

SPORTS WRITING

