Gabriel Calvo, a 48-year-old national actor, had one of the most important roles of his career when he played Richard Parodi in the famous series 'A Thousand Trades'. His entry in the third season as the ex-boyfriend of Lucía Reyes (Giselle Collao) led him to seek employment with the main character, Renato Reyes (Adolfo Chuiman). However, in the plot, he accepted a job offer in the United States, and thus left the Channel 5 series. The sudden departure of his character left everyone baffled.

Recently, Gabriel Calvo, who was also a member of the musical group Torbellino, broke his silence. He revealed that he was forced to resign due to the deplorable conditions in which the channel was found after the arrival of Genaro Delgado Parker to the management of Panamericana. Calvo confessed that they even lacked locations to record 'Mil oficios' and they stopped receiving his salaries due to the lack of sponsorship. However, the most heartbreaking and sad thing about that time, according to Calvo, was the terrible treatment of renowned national actors. He mentioned the case of Ricardo Fernández, who was only paid seven soles for his work.

What is the painful anecdote that Gabriel Calvo told about Ricardo Fernández in 'A Thousand Oficios'?

On the influencer's podcast Carlos Orozco on YouTubethe actor Gabriel Calvowho also acted in productions such as 'Graffiti', 'The Successful Gome$', 'La Fuerza Fénix' and 'This is Life', recalled a crude anecdote in which his colleagues from the series 'Mil oficios' were involved: Ricardo Fernandez (Fidel Suárez, who wanted Doña Olga) and Fernando Farres (Don Simeon, father of Renato Reyes).

The actors Ricardo Fernández and Fernando Farrés. Photo: Composition LR/El Peruano

Calvo revealed that the two aforementioned actors were lining up inside Panamericana TV to claim your payment. However, he witnessed the terrible moment when Fernández was paid only 7 soles for his acting work. “That scene seemed terrible to me. Ricardo Fernández was a tremendous actor, he had immense affection for him. I saw him standing in line on the stairs because they were distributing a little money among the actors. “They gave him seven soles, he had them in his pocket,” He told in a serious manner.

“I will never forget that a tear started to fall from her eye, it was terrible for me. That's also why I left. I said, 'There's no way, I'm out.' It was terrible, sad and painful”, he confessed.

Who was the actor Ricardo Fernández and what does he currently do?

Ricardo Fernández, born on September 22, 1936 in Lima, was an outstanding actor with an extensive career in theater and television. His notable appearances are in productions such as 'Risas y Salsa', 'Risas de América', 'Los detectilocos', 'La Guardia Serafina', 'Chacalón, el Ángel del Pueblo' and many more. He dedicated almost 50 years of his life to performing arts. He tragically passed away in 2006, at the age of 69, due to cardiac arrest.

