The Gabriel Byrne who sits before the journalist long ago left behind that actor who suffered a panic attack after the success of the screening of Usual Suspects in Cannes in 1995. Terrified, he crawled into bed in his hotel in Nice for several days. He is also not the man who was sexually abused by the Christian Brothers as a child and, shortly afterwards, aged 11, by a Catholic priest at the seminary he attended in Liverpool. Nor the one who dealt with alcoholism for decades. Probably, calm came to him after writing the second volume of his memoirs, Walking with Ghosts (2020), which last year he adapted as a monologue to the theater, and where he faced all of the aforementioned problems.

Now, Byrne, at 73 years old, leads a peaceful life in Maine, on the East Coast of the United States, and from there the Dubliner travels to film or promote films such as Dance First, a failed approach to the life of the writer Samuel Beckett, and which, at least in September, during its screening at the San Sebastián festival, served to make Byrne remember with a smile his celebration of Franco's death, a death that caught him in Bilbao , where he taught English classes. “I left a trail of English speakers with Irish accents there,” he jokes.

Since the publication of her memoirs, Byrne has chosen not to respond to questions about sexual abuse. But he does talk, and at length, about “the dark mark that the Catholic Church has left in several countries.” Among them, he emphasizes, Spain. Byrne was going to be a priest, and after his traumatic experience in a seminary, he steered his life toward the professoriate. He studied some Spanish, and to complete his knowledge and earn a living, between 1974 and 1975 he lived in Bilbao. “I remember very well the discontent prior to the dictator's death, and the great fear of speaking. He was with a friend in a bar talking about politics, and she made [cierra gestualmente su boca con una cremallera], because Franco, he confessed to me, had ears on all sides. Spain was dominated by the combination of ruthless fascism and Catholicism. Something we understand very well in Ireland. It's funny, because I left here thinking that it was a country unable to change, and when I returned four years later I found an absolutely different Spain. It was spectacular how quickly the fascist regime disappeared. In Ireland we are experiencing the same thing, with the collapse of the Catholic Church, exploding a volcano of freedom: sometimes for better, sometimes for worse.” And what do you remember about November 20, 1975? “Of course I celebrated Franco's death! We Irish were asked to calm down our party [sonríe]. And right after that I went back to Dublin.”

Gabriel Byrne, with Sandrine Bonnaire at the beginning of 'Dance First'.

Byrne is still “stirred” by remembering “the inculcation of Catholicism in the minds of children,” something he considers “ruthless.” And that in Spain “it caused a silence like that reflected by the girls of The spirit of the hive, who grow up in that oppression.” The actor remembers seeing her in Dublin: “I found her brilliant and subversive. I like the idea of ​​repression in a hive, and how that submission does not allow the bees to fly freely. “He understood perfectly what it means to live in a society that does not allow individual freedom and independence.”

Gabriel Byrne and John Turturro, in 'Death Among the Flowers'.

The Irishman speaks very slowly, and on many occasions he interrupts his speech to find precision in his words. Samuel Beckett's The Creation of Him revisits the writer as he himself did with his life in Walking with Ghosts. “Of course, there is a parallel. Inevitably, there comes a time in life when you look back. When you're young you just think: 'I'm going to do this, and that'. The past does not exist. Until one day the future is less important, and what you ask yourself is: 'Why did you do that? That was it? Should I have done it differently?' I wrote my book because I firmly believe that the people you have loved and who have passed away are still with us. And we can still talk to them. Native Americans claim that our ancestors walk beside us.”

Gabriel Byrne, last September in San Sebastián. Carlos Alvarez (Getty Images)

Byrne redirects his speech towards Beckett: “Deep down, revisiting the past has limited value, because you can't change anything. And one of the most powerful aspects of Beckett's work is that the past is not important. It only exists as a form of fantasy. If you go back to your childhood home, it will seem small compared to your memories. Because that memory remains deeply anchored. That is why what the Catholic Church does with children is brutal, in whom it deeply instills shame, shame and intolerance about sexuality. Think about his image of women: either a temptation from the devil or pure like the Virgin Mary. In short, we are talking about a religion that assures that the Virgin Mary conceived a child, a life, without sex and through a dove. I often think [estalla en carcajadas] in Saint Joseph saying to him: 'But what are you talking to me about? What dove? A real dove?' Ugh, Catholicism was instilled in me when I was six years old with a horror narrative. Hell, they claimed, existed. They made us put our finger in a flame and then they explained to us that hell was that for the whole body and forever and ever. Do you know what's great about Beckett? That he said that religion would not give us comfort. In his texts he confronted the facts of life, and there is his legacy.”

The danger of fame

If Beckett's wife said “what a catastrophe” when her husband won the Nobel Prize, Byrne defends a similar speech when talking about fame. “I like to compare it to how if you climb a big mountain, you reach the summit, you look around and you realize that it's over, that there is no more. For many people it is the beginning of the most absolute collapse. Fame doesn't protect you, money doesn't protect you. They don't make you happier, because no matter how big and luxurious your house is, the issue is inside you. And if you harbor a shock inside, despair will eat away at you. Fame? It's like living in a small town where everyone knows you, and in the end you hate having gone out to buy the newspaper and milk. [risa]. And you come home and lock yourself up. I worked a long time ago with Leonardo DiCaprio and I no longer owned his life. I have avoided fame so as not to lose my identity, to enjoy life the way I want. Unfortunately, many young people believe that having a career means achieving fame, taking photos. And no, it should be a product of the work you do, not the goal itself.”

The five members of the 'Usual Suspects' gang.

Wouldn't it have been better for his peace of mind to have dedicated himself to teaching? “Well, I ask myself this often, because I liked it a lot. He would be retired in Dublin and would spend the summer in Benidorm. Be careful, it wouldn't have been a bad life. But today Ireland is not my home. I live in the United States, and it doesn't belong to me either. I feel better in Spain, France, in Europe… I spent seven years in Los Angeles [cuando se casó con la actriz Ellen Barkin], in the same street. And yet, after that time, I didn't know a single neighbor. If you passed someone on the street and talked to them, it seemed strange, even bad. Know? That happened two decades ago, and now the entire society behaves like those pedestrians. We live in an epidemic of isolation and loneliness. Feelings of community, of human connection, have disappeared. Like cinema, which in its way of consuming that we have known has almost died.”

Byrne, as Samuel Beckett.

Byrne has dedicated decades to the theater, has made dozens and dozens of films and series, and yet, when he dies, he will be the actor of Death among the flowers and Usual suspects. “You never know what will happen. I remember that when filming Usual Suspects The sound guy, one night in a parking lot, blurted out to the director and the cinematographer: 'I'm tired of… working with amateurs. This shit will never work out.' And on the contrary, sometimes you roll, it seems that everything is going well and in the end what comes out comes out. Death among the flowers It premiered the same week as One of ours. And everyone went to see Scorsese's. And now, look, the thriller of the Coens is considered a brutal influence on that genre.” The interview occurs a couple of days after the death of Michael Gambon: no matter how great an actor he was—and he certainly was—he was remembered in the obituaries for his Dumbledore in the Harry Potter saga. Does Byrne fear the same journalistic fate? The actor laughs and takes out his cell phone. He searches and searches, exasperating the promotional entourage around him who wants him to go eat, until he finds a video. It is a sequence of the series Quirk, with Byrne and Gambon. She shows it to her interlocutor: “He improvised it all. Look, I don't care about him. I treasure all these moments with Gambon, with Laurence Olivier, with all the great artists I have worked with… What hurts me are those wonderful films that have gone unnoticed by the public. What happened after…”

