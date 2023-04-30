A declaration of love for archaeology: in his book, Gabriel Basel, Director of the Pompeii World Heritage site, invites you to make discoveries in the lost city.

View of the remains of the Temple of Apollo in Pompeii Image: picture alliance / Zoonar

Rand six hundred times a year emergency medical services are dispatched to the Archaeological Park of Pompeii. Approximately every fifth mission involves cardiovascular problems. The hot weather is thought to be just one reason for this. There is speculation in the media about Stendhal syndrome, named after the French writer who, when visiting the Basilica di Santa Croce in Florence in 1817, was thrown “into a kind of ecstasy” that turned into exhaustion, “the wellspring of my life had dried up, and I feared to fall over”.

The psychologist Graziella Magherini diagnosed cultural sensory overload among foreign tourists visiting the art metropolis and described more than a hundred case histories in a book in 1979: tachycardia, shortness of breath and hyperventilation, fainting, dizziness, sweating, nausea and hallucinations are among the symptoms.