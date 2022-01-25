The new dispute in the music industry, starring the singer Taylor Swift and the musician Damon Albarn, has taken an unexpected turn. This is because Gabriel Boricelected president of Chile, shared his opinion on this dispute on Twitter. It has been confirmed that the future Chilean head of state is a ‘swiftie’.

How did this conflict start?

As is known, Damon Albarn was interviewed by the LA Times. When the musician was asked about current singers who rely on sound and attitude rather than the timeless quality of his music, he replied: “Tell me someone who isn’t.”

At the time, the interviewer told him that he thought Swift was an “excellent songwriter.” However, the interpreter of “Girls & boys” did not think the same.

“That does not count. I know what cowriting is. Cowriting is very different from writing. Taylor Swift doesn’t write her own songs. I’m not hating on anyone, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes. It doesn’t mean the result can’t be really good,” Albarn said.

He also stated that many good performers do not write their music: “And some of the best singers… I mean, Ella Fitzgerald never wrote a song in her life. When she sings, I have to close my eyes and just be there. I guess I’m traditional in that sense. A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother. I’m more attracted to that than Taylor Swift. It’s just darker, less infinitely optimistic. Much more minor and strange. I think it’s exceptional.”

Albarn weighed in on the writing process Swift follows. Photo: Twitter Pamela Chelin

What did Taylor Swift say about Damon Albarn criticism?

Hours after the interview went viral, the interpreter of “All too well” chose to make her defenses against the musician:

“Damon Albarn, I was a huge fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL my own songs. Your opinion is completely false and SO harmful. You don’t have to like my songs, but it’s really f****** trying to discredit my writing,” she wrote on Twitter.

Swift admitted to being disappointed and clarified that she writes all her songs. Photo: Twitter Taylor Swift

The Blur frontman responded to Swift’s comments and claimed that what he meant about the songwriting job was totally misrepresented.

“I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it came down to clickbait. I apologize unconditionally. The last thing you want to do is understat your composition. I hope you understand,” said the singer.

Albarn apologized to Swift and claimed his words were misrepresented. Photo: Twitter Taylor Swift

What did the elected president of Chile say?

Before the artist spoke, and the artist apologized to her, Gabriel Boric shared his position on this conflict on his social networks.

“Here in Chile, you have a great group of followers who know that you write your own songs from the heart. Don’t take seriously guys who need to swear or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south, Taylor,” Boric wrote to Swift via Twitter.