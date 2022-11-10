Eight months after his arrival in La Moneda, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, undertook this Thursday his first tour of La Araucanía, the region of Mapuche claim plagued by violence. Both the inhabitants of the area and the opposition and various opinion leaders had asked him since the beginning of his mandate to visit this territory in southern Chile, precisely because of the signal that represents the arrival of the highest authority of the State in a place that faces a conflict that has become very complex in recent years.

Along with the indigenous demand for land, in La Araucanía and its surrounding regions there are kidnappings, attacks, wood theft, drug trafficking infiltration, outbreaks of parallel security groups, confrontations with the police and, ultimately, a permanent feeling of insecurity, together with the poverty that affects the population. So far this year, there have been at least eight deaths from so-called rural violence. In certain zones the State cannot enter. This is what was demonstrated when, shortly after taking office, in March, Boric’s first Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, arrived in the area and tried to enter the Temucuicui Mapuche community. She was received with bullets and the entourage had to go back. This fact represented the beginning of the end for Siches in office — she was removed in September — and paralyzed any possible visit by Boric to the region. Until now.

It is a two-day tour that started this Thursday, the president will visit the towns of Temuco, Angol, Villarrica and Lonquimay. Boric is accompanied by the ministers of Public Works, of the General Secretariat of the Presidency and of the Interior, the socialist Carolina Tohá, who took office two months ago to replace Siches, in addition to the general director of Carabineros, Ricardo Yáñez. Her government began with a willingness to dialogue with all the protagonists of the conflict, including the violent ones, and Tohá has come to lead the problem of public insecurity more firmly politically. “To defend the struggle that the Mapuche people are giving to be recognized and to have their land, we must defend that violent or armed actions are not valid. Placing that limit is not to contradict these deep convictions of the left, but the way to be able to defend them, ”the Minister of the Interior, who visited La Araucanía in her first month in office, assured EL PAÍS over the weekend.

The main radical group that has operated in the area since the end of the 1990s, the Arauco Malleco Coordinator, the CAM, once again sent a harsh message to the president prior to the trip. The group, led by Héctor Llaitul, imprisoned since August 25 for violations of the State Security Law, criticized the security operation arranged for the president and the Mapuche willing to dialogue with the government. The CAM criticized the left in harsh terms: “For us, nothing has changed. On the contrary, now colonialism and capitalism present themselves with ‘progressive’ airs, rearranging themselves in the Wallmapu to continue with the looting, criminalization, repression, murder and imprisonment of our weichafe. [combatientes], true revolutionaries who do not submit to this cunning and treacherous pseudo-left of the Mapuche autonomist movement”. For this group, Boric’s visit “is part of a strategy of the current government, which seeks to legitimize itself against sectors that accept the institutional crumbs of a system in crisis.” In the statement released on Wednesday, he called to continue with his violent actions: “Our call is to repudiate and combat this strategy and not fall into the traps of the Government. While the pseudo-left cooks its agreements from above, the autonomous Mapuche movement must follow the path of the weychan [lucha], deepen its strategy, expand territorial control and expel the capitalist expressions of Wallmapu. With sabotage and resistance we will give continuity to the Mapuche national liberation process! For territory and autonomy for the Mapuche nation!” they assured in the letter.

In an area where CAM does not operate alone, because new radical organizations have joined, the president’s trip to La Araucanía was preceded this Wednesday by two arson attacks, in the municipalities of Lautaro and Lonquimay, while this morning the fire in a school in Curacautín and in a church in Villa Cautín, the felling of trees on the main road that joins the country at the height of Angol, along with roadblocks between this town and Collipulli. Faced with the acts of violence caused by the arrival of Boric, Tohá declared: “When the President of the Republic moves through the territory, he does not do so under threats, he does so under his role as Head of State, as an authority in the entire territory of the Republic and, to that extent, we are sure that we will be able to have a presence that allows us to deploy the agenda”, he said about this tour where, it is estimated, some 300 police officers will be operational in the area.

In these eight months of mandate, the Government has varied its positions regarding La Araucanía. The stage in which La Moneda sought to dialogue with all the protagonists, including the CAM, which has never been willing to talk, seems to have been overcome. In August, the Minister of Social Development, Jeanette Vega, left the Cabinet and, through an adviser, attempted a direct dialogue with Llaitul by telephone, which according to the Government had not been authorized. La Moneda has varied with respect to the State Security Law, which it did not initially want to apply to control the conflict in La Araucanía. When the leader of the CAM assured that it was necessary to “channel the violence towards a very well directed sabotage, towards supplies, towards machinery”, the Government decided to expand a lawsuit filed by the Administration of Sebastián Piñera in 2018, which allowed the imprisonment of Llaitul. Something similar occurs with the emergency constitutional state of exception decree, which allows the military to act in the area. Although the president voted against this measure as a deputy and opposed it in his presidential campaign, it has been in force in La Araucanía since last May.

