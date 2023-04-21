The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, speaks during the National Meeting of Companies, this Thursday in Santiago. Presidency of Chile

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, has called on Chilean businessmen to reach agreements for the future of the country beyond differences, in a face-to-face meeting within the framework of the National Meeting of Companies (Enade), the appointment most important event in the private sector that took place this Thursday in Santiago de Chile. Large businessmen, parliamentarians and ex-authorities attended the event that was held under the motto connection in divergence. To open the fires, the 37-year-old left-wing president assured in his speech: “By track record, I know that I can arouse suspicion, and I confess that I also have them in front of many of you.” The bottom of his message called, in any case, for mutual understanding. “Entrepreneurs need certainty to invest; the people, certainty to live better ”, he affirmed.

In the front row, in an unprecedented way for an event of these characteristics, were former presidents Michelle Bachelet and Sebastián Piñera, who ruled Chile between 2006 and March 2022, when the right-winger handed over power to Boric, from a new generation from the left.

His arrival at La Moneda generated fear among businessmen in the country, due to his political domicile linked to a more extreme left than previous progressive governments. And also because there were no solid bridges between the young parties of the Broad Front, the Boric conglomerate, and the business world. Had to build from scratch. More than a year after taking office, however, there are already links created, but there is still much suspicion regarding the more structural proposals of the Government, such as the tax reform, which was rejected outright in Congress in March. The pensions, meanwhile, has not managed to arouse the consensus required to advance in the proposal of a mixed system that the Chilean Executive wants to achieve.

The president acknowledged in Enade that he had to assume a complex minute as a result of external factors, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global slowdown, but at the same time he spoke of “a new, young government that, why deny it, had difficulties in its installation in a climate of generational conflict with the preceding generation”. “With humility we have sought the best solutions and decided not to stay in the status quo”, added Boric, who has a popularity of 30%, according to surveys such as Pulso Ciudadano, recently released.

The president of Chile, who will govern until March 2026, has been criticized since he arrived at La Moneda for his changes of opinion on some of the key issues. It was a topic he addressed: “Would I have more credibility than stubbornly insisting on a wrong idea? I don’t imagine that you in your companies trust those messianic leaders […]. Leadership is the art of porosity, of dialogue, of agreement, of finding the minimum common points. Inflexibility is the vocation of the prophet, of the messiah, of the fanatic. And I am not one of them”, said Boric, who was applauded by the public.

Boric referred to the greater urgency in Chile, the public security problems and the increase in crime and the recent attacks on the police, with three murdered in less than a month. “The attacks on the Carabineros have hurt us to the core,” said the left-wing president. “We have to occupy public spaces, recover them, not lock ourselves in our homes. And for that, it is necessary to decisively strengthen the police, and in turn, establish what are the limits to the use of force”.

Regarding the government’s reforms, he applauded the law recently approved by Congress, which establishes a maximum of 40 working hours per week, instead of 45, in line with the calls of the International Labor Organization (ILO). In this political debate, Boric said, there were “reciprocal concessions” and he highlighted the work carried out by the Confederation of Production and Commerce (CPC), one of the most important business associations, chaired by Ricardo Mewes and, previously, by Juan Subtle. “Measures like that are an example of how we want to achieve things in other areas. With gradualism, not imposition, ”added the Chilean president, who was supported by his finance minister, the socialist Mario Marcel, and by Camila Vallejo, his minister spokesperson, a communist militant.

But Boric criticized the right for not advancing on structural reforms: “Minister Marcel called for a dialogue process in which many of you have participated. The opposition parties, however, have not yet come to the table”. He also pointed to the mining union, with which he is discussing a new tax: “We seek to generate consensus that allows us to approve the royalty miner, but we have come across a lobby very hard on the Mining Council”, the President of the Chilean Republic said sincerely.

Towards the end of his speech, Boric spoke about what he expects from employers. “We need to create more jobs and distribute wealth more fairly and avoid a new social breakdown [en alusión al estallido social de 2019]. In short: certainties for certainties. Entrepreneurs need certainty to invest; the people, certainty to live better. Let’s work together on this path. What we do or stop doing will determine the next 50 or 100 years.”

The speech was well received by the businessmen present who agreed with the need to reach agreements and generate dialogues to find intermediate points to advance in the country’s challenges. “I am left with a lot of optimism, but also very challenged to see how we are going to carry this out,” said Rosario Navarro, who will possibly preside over the Sociedad de Fomento Fabril (Sofofa) trade union. For Roberto Angelini, president of Copec, a Chilean fuel distribution company, Boric’s words provoke enthusiasm: “We must converge and we are on the same line, we must continue working, talking and dialoguing.”