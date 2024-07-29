Chilean President Gabriel Boric, a leftist, has been the first in the region to question the transparency of Nicolás Maduro’s victory in the elections held this Sunday in Venezuela. “The Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are difficult to believe. The international community and above all the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not committed to the government account for the veracity of the results. From Chile we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable,” he wrote on his social networks.

Hours before the results were announced by the CNE, the foreign ministers of Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay had asked in a statement that the vote of Venezuelans be respected. “We consider it essential to have guarantees that the electoral results will fully respect the popular will expressed by the Venezuelan people at the polls. This can only be achieved through a transparent vote count, which allows verification and control by observers and delegates of all candidates.”

(News in development)

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.