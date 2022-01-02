He began the electoral campaign on top of a cypress tree and will now be the youngest elected president of Chile. It was last June 19 and in Magallenes Gabriel Boric climbed among the branches of a plant that when‘when he was a child he shaded his poetry readings, which he preferred to soccer matches. Back then no one would have imagined having the future youngest head of state in front of the‘Latin America. Even he. “It is not something I had planned,” he repeated several times during the rallies before defeating the nostalgic for the Pinochet regime, José Antonio Kast. His climb, however, began well before and is the result of the political awareness of a‘whole generation.

He was among the main leaders of the student movement that rocked Chile in 2011 and in a decade has gone from parading in the square with university colleagues to conquering the Palazzo de La Moneda, from where he wants to change many things when he takes office in March. 2022. “If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its grave,” he thundered after winning the primary. At the age of 35, in fact, he leads a left-wing coalition that includes the Communist Party and intends to build a welfare state similar to the systems in force in Europe, with an environmentalist, feminist approach and attentive to the needs of local ethnic groups.

It is no coincidence that it all started with the fight for a‘free education. And it was precisely at the school benches that his commitment was born. Before he was even 14, he participated in the re-foundation of the Federación de Estudiantes Secundarios in Punta Arenas, in Chilean Patagonia, where he was born. “If you vote for me, I promise you I’ll be a good president,” he wrote to his classmates at the time to be elected class delegate, as El Mercurio revealed in 2014. Scion of a middle-class Christian Democrat family, his father was descended from Croatian immigrants. , while his mother had Catalan origins.

Boric studied at the British School, one of the most prestigious private institutes in his city, where the children of members of the Armed Forces were enrolled. For years his opponents have tried to take advantage of it. “I went to a private school but rest assured my children won’t,” he replied to his detractors on Twitter. The first steps of the political career moved them against the privatization of the‘instruction. In 2011, together with Camila Vallejo, Karol Cariola and Giorgio Jackson – now all Members of Parliament for their second term in Parliament – led the protests against the‘current outgoing president, Sebastian Pinera, then in his first office. The requests were precise: a‘public, free and quality education. The success was such that the leaders of the movement all entered Parliament. Boric was there‘the only one to win a seat outside the capital and without a party behind him. After eight years in the House el‘support for the protests of 2019 that will lead to the creation of a‘Constituent Assembly, will help create “Convergencia Social ”, pivot together with the Frente Amplio and the coalition communists “Apruebo Dignidad ”, with which he promises to change the country. The first test is the Constitution.

