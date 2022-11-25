gabriel boric, President of Chilereceived the appointment of Distinguished Guest From Mexico City.

This happened during the afternoon of last Thursday, November 25, after the visit of the latin american president.

In the same way, he was given the keys to the Mexico Cityin a ceremony held where the head of government of the country’s capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, was present.

The ceremony was held at the Old City Hallwhere the capital’s president highlighted the meeting with gabriel boric.

He pointed out that the fight for the construction of peace and equalityas well as for the defense by the public education. He also welcomed the capital of the country.

Appointment of Distinguished Guest to Gabriel Boric in CDMX, highlights Sheinbaum

The head of government of the Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumhighlighted the guest appointment distinguished to the president of Chili, gabriel boric.

He added that it was a emotional act of deep roots, product of the seed of hopeto, from historical certainty planted by the former president Salvador Allende.

He added that Allende said “sooner rather than later, paths will open up again to build better societies”.