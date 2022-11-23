The president of Chili, gabriel boric arrived this Tuesday at Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) on his official visit to Mexico.

gabriel boric said that his visit in Mexico will help deepen Mexico’s relationship with your country through cultural, political and economic level.

“Happy to be in Mexican territory, starting this official visit to deepen the integration of our country with Mexico culturally, politically and economically. Thank you President Lopez Obrador for this invitation!” Boric said.

The Chilean president arrived with his wife irina karamanos arriving in the country at approximately 19:15.

Upon their arrival they were greeted by Maximiliano Reyes Zunigaundersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbeantogether with Laura Elena Carrillo Cubillas, executive director of AMEXCID.

We recommend you read:

They were also at the arrival of gabriel boric to Mexico, Susana IruegasGeneral Director of Protocol, in addition to Alicia Barcenaambassador of Mexico in Chile.