The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, has materialized one of his campaign promises: his national lithium policy, one of the most coveted raw materials in the world due to its massive use in electric batteries and, in particular, due to its high potential in the electric vehicle industry. On a national network through open television and radio, the president has informed the country of the main axes of the new strategy that will begin to be applied from this Friday, in an act that he will lead in the city of Antofagasta, capital of the region where the country’s lithium reserves are located. “Our challenge is for Chile to become the main lithium producer in the world, increasing its wealth and development, while protecting the biodiversity of the salt flats,” Boric announced in his speech.

The initiative seeks to promote the future development and added value of the so-called White gold. Chile leads the way in world production along with Australia and China: last year sales from Chilean territory increased 777% to 7,763 million dollars. Until now, however, exploitation is carried out only through lease contracts to private companies, such as the Chilean SQM, linked to Julio Ponce Lerou, Augusto Pinochet’s ex-son-in-law, and the American Albemarle. The new strategy seeks to make the State its main promoter and controller, through a public-private model.

Brine pools are slowly transformed into lithium at the Albemarle mine. Rodrigo Abd (AP)

The main surprise of the announcement indicates that the state copper company, Codelco, will be one of the protagonists of this new policy. La Cuprera, through its different subsidiaries, will be in charge of carrying out alliances with various companies, both national and international, interested in participating in the growth of this industry in the country. To achieve this, Codelco will be able to reach association agreements in the different salt flats that the country has, always maintaining itself as the controller of future companies. The same could be done by the National Mining Company (Enami), which currently worked with other small mining companies in the exploitation of other minerals.

In total, Chile has 63 saline environments, of which 18 are saline lagoons. The main reserve, which concentrates 90% of the country’s lithium reserves, is located in the Salar de Atacama, whose ownership is in the hands of the state promotion agency Corfo, which currently has lease contracts with the private companies SQM and Albemarle. In this regard, President Boric announced that “given its importance, the Salar de Atacama deserves special attention.” And he referred to the agreements with the private world: “We are a serious country, we have respected and will continue to respect the contracts in force and we know that the year 2030 ends the private lease for an important part of the Salar de Atacama. For this reason, I have instructed Corfo to mandate Codelco in the search for the best ways to achieve the participation of the State before the expiration of the current contracts”.

The president explained that, if a public-private company is formed, “it will be controlled by the State through Codelco.”

The new policy seeks to advance in the generation of lithium products with added value and associated scientific and technological innovation, which allows progress in a sustainable and lasting development of this non-metallic mining resource. Likewise, the president stressed that the use of new lithium extraction technologies that minimize the impact on the salt flats is being sought. In this line, the new strategy includes the creation of a National Institute of Lithium and Salt Flats to “create research capacities in ecology, geology and social sciences on salt flats, their biodiversity and the communities that live around them.” It will be located in Antofagasta as a way to strengthen decentralization.

Pipes and machinery at the SQM lithium processing plant in Antofagasta (Chile). Rodrigo Abd (AP)

The second part of Boric’s national lithium policy will include the creation of a National Lithium Company, which will be 100% state-owned, but may be associated with private companies to develop projects. The Government already has a draft to present this bill to Congress, which requires a quorum of four sevenths for its approval. Before, however, there will be a period of consultation and dialogue with the communities. “We will soon start a participatory process with all the actors involved – local authorities, academics, scientists and experts, productive companies and representatives of civil society – to determine together with them the new governance of lithium deposits and salt flats,” said the president. And he added: “No more mining for a few, we have to be able to distribute the benefits of our country among all Chileans.”

On his national channel, the president also recalled the copper nationalization policies, first promoted 56 years ago by former president Eduardo Frei Montalva “with the firm conviction that this mineral would be the master beam of the Chilean economy. And then by Salvador Allende in 1971 “who, at the time of nationalizing the large copper mining industry, with the unanimous support of Congress, called it the ssalary of Chile”. Boric, as he did in the morning before the businessmen, at the most important event in the private world, Enade, once again called for dialogue: “I hope that today with that height of vision, we will also be able to count on that transversality”, he assured President.

Sales of lithium carbonate from Chilean lands in 2022 reached 7,763 million dollars, an increase of 777% compared to 2021. And the race for who will position itself as the regional leader in this industry is unleashed. Chile is the second largest producer in the world, after Australia and ahead of China, but Argentina is on its heels. According to a report from the US bank JP Morgan last February, in 2030 Argentine production would surpass Chilean production.