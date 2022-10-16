President Gabriel Boric is facing serious adversity: to the constant and prejudiced criticism of his youth and inexperience (both true, but not necessarily the explanation for his possible mistakes or their origin) must be added the condescending paternalism of many sectors of the opposition and also of the progressive space that, every day, tell the president elected by Chileans what he should or should not do. A permanent guardianship that reflects distrust, mistrust and reproach to a young generation. In short, both positions feed the idea that he is overcome by reality, while he does not know it or have the capacity to interpret, manage and direct it. An increasingly heavy slab.

shake off frame of lack of preparation and presidential rennet is an urgent task. It acts as a prejudice that limits your possibilities. Clearly defining which presidency the current president wants —and can— is a priority.

I point out what could be, perhaps, some ways to explore it.

Pragmatic definition of horizon

The president is coming off an electoral defeat (the plebiscite for constitutional reform), which is also a political defeat that partially amends his initial mandate and questions his leadership. The legitimacy of his presidency is not at stake, but his policies are, since he does not have a majority project. Probably, it is necessary to evaluate seriously whether the Government should sidestep the evolution of the constituent dilemma to focus on the management of the tangible: security and the economic situation. This change of direction should not be interpreted as a resignation, but rather as a reassignment of its priorities, resources and objectives.

The risk of remaining as a current commentator is real. It is important to focus on a pragmatic agenda capable of interpreting and meeting the majority demands. The momentum for transformative change has receded, perhaps hopelessly, but it is still going strong. What is reasonable is to think of a results-oriented presidency that allows for the restoration of ties and the renewal of political vigor. And, from there, play all the chances and then recover the agglutinating and temporizing mystique of the spirit of certain social sectors. It is not a defeat. It is a responsible adaptation to reality, to the context and to opportunities.

Break free from aesthetics

It is essential, perhaps, to emancipate oneself from always wanting to please and please one’s own. Avoid narcissistic and reverberant traffic. Accept that governing implies allies, pacts and imperfections. It is necessary to widen the circle of “we” and design a convincing strategy, fully assumed and executed with precision to integrate the vast majority of Chilean men and women who today are outside the traditional ideological margins. An approach aimed at representing by utility, not by adherence or affinity. Park the Manichaean goodism of them and us. Good’s and bad’s. Explore a useful and possible presidency, which makes what is necessary real. Search for national unity, abandon the trench and go out into the open field.

Communicative clarity and serenity

The relationship with the media, in this scenario, has become a central point of improvement and review. Boric’s press conferences, for example, are characterized on too many occasions by a perception of a tone of irritation to the corrosive tenacity of some questions. The feeling of lack of poise in the answers and a tendency to victimize himself or blame the media take him away from the presidential image that he needs. The combination of excessive gesticulation and some overacting feeds the suspicion of an overwhelmed person, without direction and harassed, making the covert criticism —or not— of many of the questions or comments more plausible.

These could be some of the keys to rethinking the presidency from a realistic and pragmatic approach, careful of the signals and the mandates of the voters. A long-term perspective, without the urgencies of aesthetics. Boric has almost an entire term. Long, very long. And he continues to amass enough political capital to relaunch his presidency with patience and tenacity. Replacing mirrors with windows, to open up to all of Chile. To get out and to get in, too, the wind of diversity and plurality of a society that is skeptical and anguished by the future. A presidency present in and with day-to-day concerns. Less epic, but more effective. It is not a demerit. On the contrary: it is a public service. It’s his big chance.