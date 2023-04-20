Álvaro Elizalde, the new liaison between La Moneda and the Chilean Congress, poses for a portrait during an interview in Santiago. Cristian Soto Quiroz

The Government of Gabriel Boric has announced this Wednesday that the General Secretariat of the Presidency, which handles relations with Congress, changes its minister. The lawyer Ana Lya Uriarte, a socialist, has been replaced by a fellow party member, Álvaro Elizalde, also a lawyer, who was serving as a senator until today and was the president of the Senate until last March. The president made the decision after a long sick leave for Uriarte, who had been on leave due to persistent covid since March 20. Last week she contacted Boric to inform him that the illness that afflicts her, for which she suffers severe exhaustion, did not allow her to have a clear return date and, therefore, there was no other alternative than replacing him.

“The President of the Republic values ​​his professionalism, dedication and commitment, and expresses the certainty that he will continue to be linked to the political project when he recovers”, indicates the statement that La Moneda has released on this day.

The replacement by Elizalde is politically explained by the need of the Chilean Executive to reinforce the path of agreements with Parliament at a time of political tension, where it needs to reach consensus with a fragmented Congress with which it is necessary to negotiate for important reforms. In the folder is the bulging legislative agenda in matters of public security, pension reform and the debate on a new withdrawal of pension funds. After the failure of the tax reform in Parliament at the beginning of last March -which had a full impact on Iriarte and the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel-, the Boric government is carrying out talks with the opposition and various sectors to bring positions closer.

The General Secretariat of the Presidency, Segpres, is one of the main political portfolios of the Chilean Government. Together with the Interior and the spokesperson, it is one of the ministries that are located in the Palacio de La Moneda. These three secretariats of State, with the Treasury, the Ministry of Women and Labor, make up President Boric’s political committee, with which the president makes the most complex decisions. Uriarte, when speaking with the president a few days ago, stated that he understood that a minister of the political committee could not be out of office at this juncture, with an intense legislative agenda and, above all, with urgency in matters of security.

Very close to former President Michelle Bachelet -she was her Chief of Staff in her second term and Minister of the Environment in the first term of the socialist doctor-, Uriarte in his seven months at the head of the Segpres faced a divided Congress, where 90 of the 155 deputies are new since March 2022. In this scenario, as was shown in the tax processing and in the negotiations to nominate a national prosecutor, it is highly difficult to build agreements and even count on the votes of the officialists. The arrival of Elizalde, therefore, is part of this line: with a long political career, he led the Senate for a year with a management marked by loyalty to La Moneda de Boric, but where he showed a capacity for dialogue and negotiation with all sectors, including the opposition.

A member of the Socialist Party since his youth, Elizalde is part of the moderate left that supports the Government of Boric, an Administration led by a new generation of the left but which, over time, has had to resort to the cadres of the traditional parties of this political sector. In 2021, he played a key role in adding part of what was the center-left Concertación to the new left-wing Administration. For Elizalde, this Wednesday’s appointment represents a return to La Moneda, because he was the spokesperson for the second Bachelet government. After a year in that position, however, the president removed him in a broad cabinet change in May 2015. Elizalde, unlike Uriarte, has not had a special political closeness with the former president.

The reasons why the parliamentarian left his position in the Senate, where he was a representative of the central Maule region until March 2026, are not obvious. “From a personal point of view, it was not a great idea, but from a political point of view, it was essential,” he said. today the socialist senator, José Miguel Insulza. Socialist sources report that Elizalde will probably be replaced in the Upper House by the current party president, Paulina Vodanovic.

With the arrival of Elizalde, the moderate sector of the left – the so-called Democratic Socialism – continues to accumulate forces within the Government. Today in Chile there is talk of the strong duo made up of Marcel and the Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, who Elizalde will come to complement in the formation of a triumvirate. The three have historical relationships even beyond politics, because the new minister was a schoolmate of the brother of the head of the Interior.

On the Chilean left, however, an important fact is not overlooked. Both Tohá and Elizalde are the two strong names of Democratic Socialism with a view to La Moneda 2026, although in public they all consider it in bad taste to talk about succession before a government in trouble, with serious political difficulties to carry out an agenda of changes and that hardly He has been in power for 13 months.