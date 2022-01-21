The elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, appointed this Friday the former president of the Central Bank Mario Marcel as future Minister of Finance, and the former president of the Medical College Izkia Siches in Interior, by presenting a cabinet made up mostly of women and of great political diversity.

(Read here: Gabriel Boric: the challenges of the young president of Chile)

Marcel, an independent linked to the Socialist Party, resigned on Thursday night as president of the Central Bank. Before, he held various positions in the center-left governments, between 1990 and 2008, and was preferred by the markets, who see in his appointment a gesture of moderation in the economic reforms that Boric seeks to implement.

Izkia Siches, future Minister of the Interior or head of the cabinet, is 35 years old, is a surgeon from the University of Chile and in 2017 became the first woman to reach the presidency of the Medical Association. He has had an active participation during the pandemic.

The cabinet, of 24 ministers, 14 of them women, will also include Giorgio Jackson and Camila Vallejo, former student leaders and deputies, who together with Gabriel Boric led the 2011 protests in search of “free, quality public education.”

The list also includes the granddaughter of former socialist president Salvador Allende (1970-1973) Maya Fernández, who will be in charge of the Ministry of Defense.

(You may be interested: How does Chile get to elect the youngest president in its history?)

“We are joined in this team of ministers by people of diverse origins and formations, a diverse cabinet, a cabinet with a majority of women (…), with the presence of regions, intergenerational, with political plurality, with diverse points of view and with a strong presence also of independents and militants of political parties,” said Boric at the ceremony that took place in the courtyards of the Natural History Museum of Santiago.

Several future ministers were absent from the act, due to being on vacation or affected by close cases of coronavirus.

The average age of the members of the cabinet presented by Boric is 49 years. The youngest, 32 years old, is Antonia Orellana, who will head the Ministry for Women. Boric will take office on March 11.

AFP

More news

– Argentina faces fear of not being able to reach an agreement with the IMF

– The Avianca plane that ended up in the patio of a house in Brazil