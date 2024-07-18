The Chilean president, Gabriel Boric announced this Thursday the construction of a new maximum security prison to combat organized crime, measure that was revealed after the series of unrelated homicides recorded over the weekend in the Metropolitan Region (RM).

“Chileans have the right to live in security and peace, and we will not allow impunity for those who commit crimes,” said the president after leading a ‘Pro-Security Cabinet’ in La Moneda, a space in which it was agreed to reinforce measures against delinquency and organized crime.

“As long as there is a family suffering as a result of delinquency and organized crime, as a government we cannot remain calm, and here there is a sense of urgency and responsibility,” he stressed.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric.

What is known about the new maximum security prison

Considered one of the least unsafe countries in Latin America, the region with the highest homicide rates in the world according to the UN, Chile only has one high-security prison for 300 inmates operating in the capital.

In the rest of the prisons there are modules with greater control, which together have capacity for another 300 inmates.

The new prison, which will cost nearly 100 million dollars, will house 500 inmates and will be built in the metropolitan region, which has been hit by a wave of insecurity that the government links to organized crime.

Boric did not specify the date for the new prison to come into operation, but he said he would send a project to Congress to speed up its construction.

He also announced the creation of a specialized force of gendarmes to guard high-security prisons.

The body, which will make decisions regarding the RM, will have the participation of both police institutions such as the Ministry of the Interior, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Gendarmerie and the National Intelligence Agency (ANI).

At least five dead in a shooting at a party on the outskirts of Santiago de Chile

“In Chile we will not allow what has happened in other countries, where organized crime has taken over prisons without state control. That will not happen in Chile,” said Boric.

The government also plans to strengthen the state intelligence apparatus with police, prosecutors and the gendarmerie (responsible for prison security).

The wave of violence that is ravaging Chile

Over the weekend, multiple shootings, so far unconnected, according to preliminary records, occurred in different districts of the capital: In Quilicura, gunfire killed four teenagers, while in Lampa, five foreigners were killed.

Other homicides were recorded in the capital’s communes of Estación Central, Independencia, Renca, Huechuraba, and the coastal city of Viña del Mar, bringing the total number of deaths to 18.

For several years now, Chile has been experiencing a security crisis motivated by the arrival of transnational organized crime in the country, which has brought the homicide rate from 4.5 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2018 to 6.3 homicides in 2023.

President Gabriel Boric (center) and Interior Minister Carolina Toha (center) during a cabinet meeting on security.

The feeling of insecurity continues to grow, although the authorities insist that the situation is different from that of other countries in the region, which last year recorded a homicide rate of 20 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Interior Minister Carolina Tohá announced on Tuesday a series of measures to combat crime in Santiago, such as increasing police numbers and creating a joint force between the two bodies that exist in Chile: the Investigative Police (PDI) and Carabineros.

Boric also announced on Thursday the suspension of his trip to the opening of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games to “supervise” measures against crime.

I have decided to suspend my participation in order to directly supervise the installation of these spaces, the presentation of these bills and receive the results.

“I have decided to suspend my participation in order to directly supervise the installation of these spaces, the presentation of these bills and to receive the results. I have no doubt that the Minister of Sports, together with the Undersecretary and our Olympic athletes, will represent us and they should know that they are the pride of our country,” said the Chilean president from La Moneda Palace.

Boric was scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games on July 16, leading the reception of Chilean competitors who make up the national delegation.

Regarding President Boric’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates, scheduled for after his visit to the French capital, he assured that it will continue, due to “the strategic economic objectives that he has” with a view to promoting foreign investment in Chilean territory.

