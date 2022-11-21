The debut of the Argentine team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 will be next Tuesday, November 22, starting at 7:00 a.m. Argentine time and 1:00 p.m. local time, with the expectation of the public and the squad and coaching staff through the roof, due to the game and the results that Lionel Scaloni’s team has been achieving.
In this sense, an authorized voice to speak of the national team is Gabriel Omar Batistuta, the top scorer for the “Albiceleste” in World Cups, with ten cries, followed by Diego Armando Maradona and Guillermo Stábile with eight. Down there appears Lionel Andrés Messi, with six.
“Messi has every chance to pass me. The good thing is that I did them in a few games, in 12. I played three World Cups and played 12 games, it makes me angry… At least 17, 18, at least one semifinal. I played a first phase, a round of 16 and a quarter, that makes me very angry. I don’t have many World Cup matches, ”Batigol lamented, despite the record he holds.
Would you like me to get over it? “Yes and no. It’s a nice thing to have it, and then things happen, and apart from that I can’t do anything else. You did what you did, it was right or wrong, you already did it and something else”, he sentenced.
“I see them well, there are no bigger guys like we were before, they play a little differently. I love Julián Álvarez, I like Lautaro Martínez a lot. We’re not that bad. Julián recently went to Europe, he played a team that is not easy to find a place and yet he found it, they take it into account. And Martínez has been at Inter for four years, he has a name, he plays. They are established forwards ”, culminated.
