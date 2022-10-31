Gabriel Batistuta had a dream career as a player and is one of the most important scorers in the history of Argentina. In 2005 he made the decision to retire from football and he didn’t have many experiences until now.
From 2011 to 2013 he worked as Manager of Colón, where he failed to meet the goals set and now he wants to start his coaching career. El Bati has a sports project and presented it to Central Córdoba to be able to assume in 2023.
The team from Santiago is looking for a coach, after Abel Balbo has decided to leave his position and choose the challenge of directing Estudiantes de la Plata next season. The leadership is analyzing variables and now they should study the offer that Batistuta proposed to them.
“For now it is an informal proposal, names have not yet been thoroughly analyzed,” members of the board of directors explained to Infobae. The truth is that the great favorite was Facundo Sava, but after winning the Argentine Cup he does not rule out continuing on the Board of Trustees (which in 2023 will have to play the Copa Libertadores and will be playing in the First National). Will they dare to give Batistuta a chance?
related links
More Argentine soccer news
More news from Central Córdoba
#Gabriel #Batistuta #applied #coach #Liga #Profesional
Leave a Reply