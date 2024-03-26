Berlin (dpa)

The Brazilian Anti-Doping Court of Justice for Sport ruled that footballer Gabriel Barbosa should be banned for two years over a case related to testing for banned substances last year. The judges, who issued the ruling on Monday by a majority of 5 to 4, deemed Barbosa guilty of fraud for delaying a test outside of sports competitions. He joined the Brazilian club Flamengo in April 2023, with a suspension imposed on him until April 2025.

Striker Barbosa insisted on his innocence, as he said that he would appeal the ruling before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), where he said, “Despite my respect for the court, I have never tried to obstruct or defraud the test, and I am confident that the highest court will rule in my innocence.”

For its part, Flamengo Club stated that it would support Barbosa’s appeal before CAS, describing the ruling as a surprise, expressing its belief that “no fraud occurred, not even an attempted fraud, that would justify the imposition of the penalty.” Barbosa was part of the Brazilian U-23 Olympic team, which won the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in 2016, and after an unsuccessful period in European stadiums with Inter Milan of Italy and Benfica of Portugal, Barbosa joined Flamengo in 2019, where he scored with the club that… Based in Rio de Janeiro, he won two local titles, and also won the South American Club Cup (Copa Libertadores) twice.