Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has assumed leadership of his party’s National Assembly lawmakers after 84 of Renaissance’s 98 MPs backed him in a vote on Saturday, July 23. Deep divisions have emerged between Attal and President Emmanuel Macron in recent days, with the prime minister blaming the president for bringing the party to the brink of “extinction.”

