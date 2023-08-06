Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/05/2023 – 18:57 Share

Gabriel Araújo, from Minas Gerais, secured his second world championship in the 50-meter backstroke class S2 (physical-motor limitation) this Saturday (5th) in Manchester (England). He closed the race with a time of 54s08. The Polish Jacek Czech (57s44) took the silver and the Ukrainian Roman Bondarenko (1min03s55) secured the bronze.

The last of the night goes to BRAZIL! The Brazilian squad is the champion of the Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay 49pts⌚️3:56.03 Spain

Ukraine LIVE: https://t.co/w24SWkJyae

Schedule & results: https://t.co/fh5rQnRqsV#ThePlaceForGreatness #Manchester2023 pic.twitter.com/GvWKVU830W — #ParaSwimming #Manchester2023 (@Para_swimming) August 5, 2023

Related news:

The achievement of the swimmer from Praia Clube, from Uberlândia (MG), was the highlight of the Brazilian team on the penultimate day of the championship. The other gold medal won by the green and yellow team came in the mixed relay 4×100 meters freestyle – 49 points (athletes with visual impairments). Carol Santiago (S12), Matheus Rheine (S11), Lucilene Sousa (S12) and Douglas Matera (S12) closed the race in 3min56s03, beating Spain (3min57s73) and Ukraine (3min59s30). With the medal in the relay, Carol Santiago remains the winner of the entire World Cup. There are seven medals in seven disputed events: five golds (100-meter butterfly, free and backstroke, 50-meter freestyle and mixed relay), one silver (100-meter breaststroke) and one bronze (4×100-meter medley mixed relay – 49 points). On Sunday, the last of the tournament, she will compete in the 200m medley S12 (low vision). Now, there are already 14 gold medals won by Brazilians in the 2023 edition of the event.

This Saturday, the country also won a silver with Susana Schnarndorf, in the 200-meter freestyle in the S3 class (physical-motor limitation) when she finished the distance in 4min18s18, and two bronze medals, by Mariana Gesteira, with a time of 1min10s11 in the 100 meters backstroke S9 (physical-motor limitation), and the mixed relay 4×100 meters medley S14 (intellectual disability) formed by Ana Karolina, João Pedro Brutos, Beatriz Carneiro and Gabriel Bandeira.

SUSANA SCHNARNDORF IS PRAAAATA! In the last 25m, she reached for it and got it!

With 4m18s18, he finished the race in second place. Congratulations, Susana! LET’S GO UP! #Manchester2023 pic.twitter.com/jN1HAwt5Cr — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) August 5, 2023

With these conquests, Brazil is in the fourth position of the medal table. Italy is the leader, China is in second place and Ukraine appears in third.