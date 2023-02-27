He was only 19 years old Gabriel Andreetta. Unfortunately it has lost my life in an accident that gave him no escape. It was to rescue him Riccardo, his twin brother. The boy was traveling in the car in front of Gabriel’s and witnessed the whole scene. He tried to rescue and revive him, but unfortunately for the 19-year-old there was nothing more they could do.

The accident took place at San Dona di Piave, Municipality in the province of Venice, in Veneto. The car he was driving suddenly went off the road. Investigators are still trying to figure out how this was possible. His race ended up in a ditch and there was nothing for him to do.

In the night between Saturday and Sunday, around 2, in via Fossà, a country road that leads to the hamlet of the same name, Gabriel has lost control of the vehicle. The accident took place a short distance from the house where the young man lived with his family.

The two boys were returning from a night out. Riccardo was in front with his car, Gabriel behind. Just the twin brother rushed to him, plunging into the water of the moat for pull Gabriel out of his Peugeot 208.

Riccardo tried to revive Gabriel, but unfortunately he couldn’t do anything to save his twin brother’s life. He was already lifeless, probably the impact was decisive in causing his death.

The emotion of the local community, which knows the family well, was great. On his Facebook page, the football team where Gabriel and Riccardo played, wrote a moving farewell.