The leader of the opposition in Gabon, Albert Ondo, has shown his rejection of last Wednesday’s coup against President Ali Bongo and has asked General Brice Oligui Nguema, leader of the military coup, to return to “republican order” and acknowledge your victory in the elections held a week ago. Ondo himself has declared in various media: “You have to put things in their context; It is not a coup, but a palace revolution”. To add: “Oligui Nguema is Ali Bongo’s cousin (…) and the Bongos realized that they had to separate him to continue with the regime.” In the opinion of the opposition leader, behind the coup plotters is Pascaline Bongo, older sister of the deposed president. “A Bongo has replaced another Bongo”, she has sentenced herself.

Ondo, a progressive candidate for the presidential elections for the Alternancia 2023 platform, has demanded that the coup leaders provide “the true results of the elections”, which, according to him, give him victory. The coup d’état took place minutes after the Gabonese electoral commission announced the victory of President Ali Bongo with 64% of the votes, in what was a fraudulent process in the opinion of the coup leaders themselves and the opposition. “The true results are known to all diplomatic missions,” Ondo said. He also asserted: “I am the one who has won the elections, I do not have to go talk to Oligui Nguema. He is the one who has to come and talk to me (…) I have the Gabonese people with me at 80%”.

Albert Ondo Ossa, 69, is a professor of Economics at the Omar Bongo University in Libreville and a prominent member of Gabonese civil society. Throughout his career he was active in teachers’ unions and associations. In the last years of Omar Bongo’s presidency, he was Minister of National Education and Scientific Research. Upon his death, he was a candidate for the 2009 presidential elections, finally won by Ali Bongo. Last August he was chosen as the presidential candidate by the Alternancia 2023 coalition, thus becoming the main opposition candidate.

suitcases full of money

The first arrests ordered by the coup leaders, a few hours after having consummated their seizure of power, were those of Noureddin Bongo, son of the ousted president and a fundamental piece of the regime, as well as the most prominent members of his team, some of whom they hid suitcases full of cash in their homes. From his position as coordinator of presidential activities and after the stroke suffered by his father in 2018, Noureddin Bongo had built, with the support of his mother, Sylvia Bongo, a kind of parallel power in the presidency. Among those in house arrest and under close surveillance by the new regime are the first lady, the president of the electoral commission, the president of the Constitutional Court and the president of the National Assembly.

Odome Angone, a member of the Gabonese collective Platform for Reflection on the Use of the Citizen’s Word by Women in Politics, highlighted the relief it has brought to see that Ali Bongo could be overthrown and that there could be a president who was not from that family. However, she has also pointed out “the uncertainty” that civil society feels right now: “General Oligui is a member of a group of Bongos, he is the product of the system, he is no saint,” she explains.

Meanwhile, General Oligui Nguema, who is expected to be sworn in as “president of the transition” this Monday, has met with members of the Gabonese employers’ association in an attempt to reassure the business community. He has announced to them the progressive implementation of the transition institutions and respect for all their external and internal commitments, including the payment of the debt. Likewise, the coup leaders have asked the officials to continue in their jobs.

The leader of the military junta has also wanted to send a tough message against corruption, warning public officials who received funds to build infrastructure and did not finish it. “Those responsible will go to prison. Either they finish the roads and the funded hospitals or they will go to jail. We will create a committee to see the state of the works (…) There are many embezzlers of funds; Either they pay, or they go to jail. It is what the law says”, General Oligui has threatened.

The activist Angone maintains the hope that the new situation will be better than it was before, a “totally mediocre” system. She assures that France has played a role in the coup. “Officially, she faintly condemns it, but in reality she supports it because she cannot afford to lose the heart of the Françafrique, the country where this concept was born,” she criticizes. In her opinion, “the elections were rude, a huge fraud, but Albert Ondo, who is an honest politician, can do little now.”

