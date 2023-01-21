Gabonese Foreign Minister Moussa Adamou died Friday at the age of 62, after suffering a heart attack before a cabinet meeting, the government announced in a brief statement. President Ali Bongo, in a tweet on Twitter, mourned Adamu, describing him as “a great diplomat and a true statesman,” considering the death “a great loss for Gabon.”

According to what was reported by France 24 today, Saturday. In 2000, Adamo held the position of head of Bongo’s office, Minister of Defense at the time, and when Bongo was elected president after the death of his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba, in 2009, Musa Adamo served as his special advisor. Moussa Adamu was born in the northeastern city of Makoko in 1961 and started his career as a presenter on national television. In 2000, he was appointed chief of staff of Bongo, then Minister of Defence. After a decade as Gabon’s ambassador to Washington until 2020, he first became defense minister and then foreign minister last March.