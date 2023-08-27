President Ali Bongo also imposed a curfew until Sunday morning (27.Aug); he has ruled the country since 2009

The government of Gabon blocked the population’s access to the Internet during the presidential elections this Saturday (26.Aug.2023) and established a curfew from 7:00 pm this Saturday (26.Aug.2023) until 6:00 am on Sunday (27.Aug. ).

The decision to limit communications and the movement of people comes as Ali Bongo, 64, is running for re-election. He has been in office since 2009, when he replaced his father, Omar Obongo, who ruled the country for 41 years.

Around 2 pm (Brasília time), government spokesman Rodrige Mboumba Bissawou made a speech on TV to announce the measures. He stated that the objective is to limit the “disinformation” It is “prevent the spread of calls for violence”.

The cut it was confirmed for the NetBlocks, which monitors internet access across the planet. The organization said that information limitations are “a challenge to electoral transparency as polls are cast and votes are counted”.

The opposition criticized the restrictions. Opposition candidate Ondo Ossa, 69, told reporters he was “aware of the fraud orchestrated by Ali Bongo and his supporters”. In addition to him and Ali Bongo, 16 other candidates are running for the presidency of the African country.

Before cutting off the internet for the entire country, President Bongo posted a photo in which she appears voting. “I did my civic duty. I voted”he said, on his X profile (ex-Twitter).

Also published a video showing supporters at campaign events with the caption: “We are voting and we are winning”. This is at least the 2nd time that the Gabonese government has limited internet access during elections. The last time it was in the 2016 electionwon by Bongo.