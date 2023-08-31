Africa, the coup d’état in Gabon another tombstone on Françafrique

There France and Africa, a relationship that seems destined for the avenue of sunset. Or perhaps more generally, the whole relationship between Africa and the West risks ending up on the boulevard of the sunset. After Nigeralso the Gabon it was the scene of a military coup. Two very different stories, but with one trait in common: the ties between the continent and Europe are deteriorating.

The coup comes as a reaction to last Saturday’s election, in which the national electoral commission declared Bongos winner with two thirds of the votes. However, his main political rival, Albert Ondo Ossa, said the elections were rigged to keep Bongo in power. The opposition candidate took to social media while voting was still underway to claim that the election had been intentionally disrupted by the government, with many polling stations lacking ballot papers bearing his name.

Shortly after his comments, Internet access in Gabon has been restricted to counter the spread of “false information”, said Communications Minister Rodrigue Mboumba Bissawou, as a curfew was imposed. Access to French news outlets was also restricted due to an alleged “lack of objectivity”, while Reporters Without Borders said the Gabonese government had refused foreign journalists accreditation to cover the elections.

The relations between the deposed Bongo and Paris are in fact historical. And Emmanuel Macron has even strengthened them, receiving the leader of Gabon at the Elysée in recent months. The French opposition immediately lashed out at the president, with Jean-Luc Melenchon accusing Macron of “compromising” France by his relations with some strong men on the continent, which seem to be falling one by one.

Bongo has been in power since 2009, but before him for over 40 years there had been his father Omar who led the country. Bongo Senior, president from 1967 until his death in 2009, he financially supported all French parties in power. First, on the right, he helped Valéry Giscard d’Estaing, from whom he walked away in 1977, at the time of the Bokassa diamond case. Then, Francois Mitterrand. In 1990, Mitterrand sent French soldiers to Gabon after employees of the Elf oil company were taken hostage. The perpetrators of this hostage-taking called for the overthrow of the government. At the time, the French head of state saved the regime. Jacques Chirac and Nicolas Sarkozy they have perpetuated these interested relationships. In 2009, Nicolas Sarkozy even went to Omar Bongo’s funeral.

Hollande he was the first French president not to pay an official visit to Gabon, Macron instead appeared as a beautiful country last March to begin his African tour, albeit with less support than in the past for the political system in power. Now Paris is practically forced to condemn the coup, even if compared to Niger, there are Gabons serious doubts about the regularity of the elections who have graduated Bongo leader for the umpteenth time.

Subscribe to the newsletter

